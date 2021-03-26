Many Capitol rioters donated to Trump, even after election loss: report

Nearly a quarter of those who have been charged in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol made political donations to former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster GOP looks to squeeze Biden, Democrats on border Elaine Luria endorses McAuliffe for governor in Virginia Democratic primary MORE and other Republicans, including after his reelection loss, according to an analysis published Thursday by USA Today.

The newspaper, citing 2019 and 2020 figures from the Federal Election Commission, found that many of those who allegedly participated in the violent mob continued giving to Trump even after the Nov. 3 election.

According to USA Today, 75 of the 307 people charged through March 18 in connection with the insurrection have made political donations in the past two years, with more than 98 percent of those funds going to Republican candidates and committees, and 87 percent donated to Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2020 election cycle, accused rioters made donations totaling $39,734, with $24,822 going directly to Trump.

About 25 percent of the total contributions, or $10,060, were made after the November election that Trump repeatedly said was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud, despite a lack of any hard evidence to support that claim.

The report from USA Today comes as Trump and some of his allies continue to insist that individuals aligned with antifa were involved in the Jan. 6 attack, even though FBI Director Christopher Wray said earlier this month that there's no evidence to back that up.

More than two months after the attack, federal prosecutors continue to announce charges against alleged rioters, ranging from illegally entering Capitol property to conspiracy charges against members of right-wing militia groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.