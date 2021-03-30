Trump doubles down on endorsement of South Carolina GOP chair

Former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden officials brace for worst despite vaccine data Trump launches 'the official website of the 45th President' Judge rules Ohio professor can sue university over not using student's preferred pronoun MORE is doubling down on his endorsement of South Carolina GOP chair Drew McKissick a day after attorney Lin Wood said that he plans to challenge the party’s top officer.

“Drew McKissick has done an outstanding job as South Carolina GOP Chairman, electing more Republicans in 2020 than in over 140 years,” Trump said in a statement through his leadership PAC, Save America.

“Drew fought all the way to the Supreme Court to defend our voting laws – and WON. He will continue to grow the party and help Conservatives get elected in the Great State of South Carolina. Drew has my Complete and Total Endorsement for re-election,” he added.

Trump previously endorsed McKissick’s reelection bid in February, before the South Carolina GOP chair faced any opposition.

McKissick, a longtime political operative who has led the South Carolina Republican Party since 2017, has long been a loyal supporter of Trump. He called off the state’s GOP presidential primary last year and threw his support behind Trump, arguing that the then-president had a “record of results.”

The South Carolina GOP also swiftly censured Rep. Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson RiceForget Trump's behavior — let's focus on the GOP and America's future Former Fox News host considering running against GOP incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene's delay tactics frustrate GOP MORE (S.C.) in January after he joined nine other House Republicans in voting to impeach Trump for inciting the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 5.

Wood, an Atlanta-based attorney who backed Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud and election malfeasance last year, told The Hill on Sunday that he plans to challenge McKissick for the chairmanship.

In an email, he said that his decision to run for McKissick’s job was motivated by his belief that the grassroots members of the party are not adequately represented in its leadership.

“A compelling reason for my decision to run for Chair of the South Carolina Party is that it is time for the leadership of the Party to recognize and appreciate the amazing Patriots stepping up to get involved in the party – this is NOT the time to take actions to exclude them,” he wrote.

Woods owns property in both South Carolina and Georgia, but became a resident of the Palmetto State in February.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating Wood for alleged voter fraud after he told a reporter that he had moved to South Carolina ahead of the November presidential election despite casting his ballot early in Georgia.