Trump adds veteran organizer to help run political operations: report

Former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - GOP pounces on Biden's infrastructure plan Pompeo 'regrets' not making more progress with North Korea Biden sets off Capitol Hill scramble on spending, taxes MORE has reportedly brought on veteran Florida political organizer Susie Wiles to help oversee his political operations.

Insider reports that Wiles was hired last week, citing unidentified Trump advisers familiar with the matter.

"She is in a position of influence right now," one Trump advisor told the outlet. "The question is: What direction does Susie take the organization?"

Trump has worked with Wiles before, hiring her in 2016 to oversee his campaign's battleground state operations. In 2019, it was reported that Wiles had parted ways with Trump due to internal power struggles with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisHillicon Valley: DHS chief lays out actions to boost cybersecurity after major hacks | Facebook removes video of Trump citing suspension from platform | Battle rages over vaccine passports Kentucky libertarian party compares vaccine passports to Holocaust badges The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by ExxonMobil - Biden moves focus to rebuilding infrastructure MORE (R), who reportedly wanted to replace Wiles with his own allies.

Internal disagreements have come up once again, according to Insider, with Trump advisers reportedly split over whether or not the hiring bodes well for former campaign manager Bill StepienBill StepienTrump adds veteran organizer to help run political operations: report Trump likely to form new super PAC Trump ready to make McConnell's life miserable MORE. Some sources who spoke to Insider said Wiles is meant to supplement Stepien's work, while others felt her presence was the start of an effort to push Stepien out.

Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller shot down the suggestions of frustration in Trump's political operation, saying they were "100 percent false."

"Susie has been a great teammate for two successful presidential campaigns in Florida and we're glad to have her join the all-stars already assembled. Watch out 2022!" Miller said to Insider.