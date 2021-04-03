Yang returns to campaign trail following kidney stone

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang hospitalized with apparent kidney stone Both parties look to recruit Asian American candidates as violence against group increases Zaid Jilani says Andrew Yang running a 'parochial-like, common sense-type' campaign in New York MORE (D) returned to the campaign trail Saturday, one day after he was hospitalized for a kidney stone.

Yang’s campaign manager, Chris Coffey, tweeted early Friday that Yang’s public events for the day would be canceled after he began experiencing abdominal pain and “visited an emergency room where he was diagnosed with what appears to be a kidney stone.”

Hours later, his wife, Evelyn Yang, tweeted that her husband was “doing well on meds, with the best care team ever” at Mount Sinai West, the same hospital where she gave birth to their two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are joking about how this kidney stone is our third baby. Apparently it’s the closest men can get to labor,” she wrote. She then added a message of thanks to those who had sent well wishes to the former 2020 presidential hopeful.

In the hospital with Andrew where we had our babies. Andrew is doing well on meds, with the best care team ever. We are joking about how this kidney stone is our third baby. Apparently it’s the closest men can get to labor . Thank you all for your well wishes https://t.co/nS2FGg9lOh — Evelyn Yang (@EvelynYang) April 2, 2021

Yang later Friday tweeted photos of himself and members of the hospital’s medical team, writing, “Thank you to the team at Mt Sinai West for the excellent care! And thanks Evelyn for keeping me company as I experienced my first (and hopefully last) kidney stone.”

“Have been discharged and will now proceed to drink lots of water for the rest of the day,” he added. In a later tweet, he shared a picture of an official Yang campaign water bottle, calling it his “new best friend.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you to the team at Mt Sinai West for the excellent care! And thanks Evelyn for keeping me company as I experienced my first (and hopefully last) kidney stone. Have been discharged and will now proceed to drink lots of water for the rest of the day. https://t.co/qWJuTou2b6 pic.twitter.com/cqY4LKNSU5 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 2, 2021

Yang on Saturday shared a series of photos of himself attending an Easter egg hunt at the Queens County Farm Museum, helping his kids collect eggs and posing with community members.

Later on Saturday, Yang met with campaign volunteers at Open Streets locations in Brooklyn, the organization that transforms streets into public spaces and walkways for pedestrians and cyclists.

The mayoral candidate tweeted that Open Streets helps local businesses and gives residents "great environments to enjoy a day like today."

Visiting #openstreets in Park Slope today with @DougSchneiderBK and @darakass - we should provide public funding and make Open Streets permanent. They help local businesses and give New Yorkers great environments to enjoy a day like today. pic.twitter.com/HshzA137Ks — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 3, 2021

Yang continues to lead in polling among the more than two dozen candidates who have thrown their hats into the June 22 Democratic mayoral primary.

According to a March poll from Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics, Yang recorded 16 percent favorability among likely voters, though half of voters are still undecided.

Yang was followed in the poll by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams with 10 percent favorability and Maya Wiley, former legal counsel for Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioYang hospitalized with apparent kidney stone Nearly a dozen correction officers injured in inmate attack at Rikers Island The Hill's Morning Report - Biden shifts on filibuster MORE (D), with roughly 6 percent favorability.