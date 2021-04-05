Yang pitches plan to revive Broadway, live performances in New York

New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang returns to campaign trail following kidney stone Yang hospitalized with apparent kidney stone Both parties look to recruit Asian American candidates as violence against group increases MORE (D) on Monday pitched his plan for Broadway and other live performances to return safety to the city, which has seen its entertainment sector devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, Yang, a former tech entrepreneur, proposes facilitating a faster approach to recovery by addressing quality of life issues and public safety to instill New Yorkers and tourists with the confidence that New York is fully opened by this fall — including through the use of "vaccine passports."

Yang proposes launching with industry shareholders the largest marketing campaign in New York history to bring back tourists. He also called for the opening of a portable benefits fund for freelancers, independent contractors and advocates focused on getting cash to workers.

On coronavirus vaccine passports, Yang said he "will partner with the Biden administration and work with other global cities to develop best-practices for privacy, inclusivity, and technical interoperability."

As part of the revival plan, the former Democratic presidential candidate also said he wants to invest in the arts through educating the youth in the city by partnering with local organizations.

“A Yang administration will restore the funding that was cut in the budget for arts education and expand partnerships with the arts community and philanthropic organizations to bring more opportunities to our students,” he said.

Yang, 46, was hospitalized last Friday with an apparent kidney stone, but has returned to the campaign trail.

The New York mayoral primary will take place on June 22. More than a dozen candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the deep-blue city.