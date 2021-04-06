Eric Bolling rules out congressional bid

Conservative television host Eric Bolling said in a new interview that he has ruled out a congressional bid in South Carolina.

Bolling had reportedly been considering the idea of challenging first-term Rep. Nancy Mace Nancy MaceOmar: Capitol security incident would be more deadly if AR-15 involved Former Fox News host considering running against GOP incumbent Six ways to visualize a divided America MORE (R-S.C.) for her seat representing Charleston.

Bolling told Politico this week he had been "absolutely inundated by people here in this district to run for” the seat, but ultimately decided against it.

“While it’s too soon after the passing of my son to get into politics, the overwhelming support I’ve received indicates this is not the end of my opportunities politically, in South Carolina,” Bolling said. “While I am not planning to run for Congress in this cycle, it is clear to me that President Trump Donald TrumpJoe Biden's surprising presidency The Hill's Morning Report - Biden, McConnell agree on vaccines, clash over infrastructure Republican battle with MLB intensifies MORE remains very strong in this district.”

Mace is part of a group of moderate Republicans in the House who have been critical of former President Trump and who loyalists to the former president say are ripe for primary challenges.

Trump has threatened the GOP with promises to back primary challengers who are not supportive of him or his policies.

Mace was sharply critical of Trump's influence on the GOP following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but did not vote to impeach him.

"We feared for our lives, many of us that day, and our staff," Mace said after the incident. "My children were supposed to be up there. If they had been there like they were supposed to be, I would have been devastated, so we do need to find a way to hold the president accountable."

Bolling left Fox News in 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment at the network, which he denied. He later joined Sinclair Broadcasting Group, and left January.

The host landed exclusive interviews with Trump several times during the former president's four years in the White House and gave credence to Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud before and after the 2020 election.