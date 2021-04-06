Democratic hopeful Jeff Jackson raises $1.3M for North Carolina Senate bid

North Carolina Democratic Senate hopeful Jeff Jackson on Monday announced that his campaign has raised nearly $1.3 million since he jumped into the race for retiring Sen. Richard Burr's (R-N.C.) seat in January.

Jackson's campaign shared in a press release that it gained contributions from more than 14,000 people. Most of those people were reportedly residents of North Carolina.

According to The Associated Press, 99 of North Carolina's 100 counties were represented in the campaign's donations and the average donation was about $25.

“As we’re traveling across North Carolina, the energy and enthusiasm behind this campaign has been overwhelming,” Jackson said in the release. “We’re hearing every day about the challenges facing our state, and how the costs of housing, health care, child care, and education keep rising, but wages aren’t keeping up. People are ready for a senator from North Carolina who will stand up for them. I’m honored to build this campaign alongside them.”

A large number of the contributions to Jackson's campaign flooded in just after he announced his candidacy, AP noted. More than $500,000 was collected within the first 8 hours of him entering the race.

His campaign also noted that none of the contributions have been self-funded or received from corporate PACs.

Jackson is battling virologist Richard Watkins and former state Sen. Erica Smith for the Democratic nomination. Joan Higginbotham, who was the third Black woman to go into space, is reportedly also considering entering the Democratic Primary and former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley may also join the race soon, AP reported.

Jackson mulled a run for Senate in 2020 but decided against it after meeting with then-Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). He then endorsed Democrat Cal Cunningham in the Senate primary last year.

Cunningham ultimately lost in his attempt to unseat Republican Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisLawmakers express horror at latest Capitol attack The Hill's Morning Report - Biden officials brace for worst despite vaccine data Tillis to have surgery for prostate cancer MORE by just under 2 points.