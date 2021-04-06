Michael Flynn endorses pro-Trump Virginia GOP candidate

Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn has endorsed Amanda Chase, a Virginia state senator and Pro-Trump GOP gubernatorial candidate.

Chase, who’s branded herself as “Trump in heels,” made headlines after she was censured by her colleagues in the Virginia State Senate over her attendance at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and for praising the rioters who breached the Capitol afterward.

She also called for martial law to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a sentiment that Flynn notoriously suggested during an interview on Newsmax in December.

Chase posted the endorsement to her Twitter account Tuesday evening. In the endorsement, Flynn says he “fully and wholeheartedly” backs Chase for governor.

“She is the strongest voice for VA’s small businesses, she is a leader and champion for our 2nd amendment,” Flynn said. “Amanda is a strong advocate for the Pro-Life movement, for family values and she will fight against the socialist agenda denying our Liberty and Constitutional Freedoms.”

Former President Trump Donald TrumpJoe Biden's surprising presidency The Hill's Morning Report - Biden, McConnell agree on vaccines, clash over infrastructure Republican battle with MLB intensifies MORE pardoned Flynn in late November after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador in late 2016.

A poll from mid-February found that Chase led her GOP rivals for governor while former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) was leading in the crowded Democratic field.

But it’s unclear if Chase will be able to flip the governor’s mansion red. President Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden's surprising presidency The Hill's Morning Report - Biden, McConnell agree on vaccines, clash over infrastructure Republican battle with MLB intensifies MORE won the Old Dominion state by 10 points in 2020. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWill Ocasio-Cortez challenge Biden or Harris in 2024? What G. Gordon Liddy taught me about civil disagreement Hillary Clinton: Filibuster should be lifted for voting rights legislation MORE won the state over Trump by 5 points.

Trump has yet to endorse a candidate in the race.