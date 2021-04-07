Pence launches conservative political group

Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceRepublican battle with MLB intensifies War over voting laws further corrodes trust in elections The Memo: Biden's bet on taxes MORE on Wednesday announced the creation of a new political advocacy group, his latest step to remain involved in the conservative movement as he plots out his political future.

Pence launched Advancing American Freedom, which he said would defend conservative values while opposing the Biden administration's agenda.

“Advancing American Freedom plans to build on the success of the last four years by promoting traditional Conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump Administration,” Pence said in a statement. "Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical Left and the new administration attempt to threaten America’s standing as the greatest Nation in the world with their destructive policies."

The nonprofit advocacy group will be advised by several former Trump administration officials and prominent leaders in the conservative movement. Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayEx-Trump official penalized for violating Hatch Act The Memo: The mystery of post-presidency Trump Dozens of Trump appointees 'burrow' into Biden government MORE, Larry Kudlow Larry KudlowMORE, Russ Vought, Seema Verma, Andrew Wheeler Andrew WheelerOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden proposes billions for electric vehicles, building retrofitting| EPA chief to replace Trump appointees on science advisory panels | Kerry to travel to UAE, India to discuss climate change EPA chief to replace Trump appointees on science advisory panels EPA asks court to toss Trump rule that could prevent emissions limits on polluting industries MORE, Robert Lighthizer Bob LighthizerWhiskey, workers and friends caught in the trade dispute crossfire GOP senator warns quick vote on new NAFTA would be 'huge mistake' Pelosi casts doubt on USMCA deal in 2019 MORE and David Bernhardt are among the former Trump officials on its advisory board.

The group will advocate for policies focused on three areas: The economy, foreign policy and "American liberties" like school choice and pro-life policies.

The launch of the advocacy group is Pence's latest bid to remain a key player in conservative politics. Since leaving office, he has joined the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow where he has a regular column and podcast, and he also joined former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's (R) Young America's Foundation as a scholar.

Pence is expected to speak later this month in South Carolina in his first speech since leaving office.

The Washington Examiner reported that the new advocacy group comes with the support of former President Trump Donald TrumpYelp creates tool to help support Asian-owned businesses Iran espionage-linked ship attacked at sea Biden exceeds expectations on vaccines — so far MORE, who has patched things up with Pence after attacking his former vice president for refusing to illegally subvert the certification of the Electoral College results on Jan. 6. Pence was the target of threats when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol that day, and he was taken away to a secure location when rioters entered the complex.

The former vice president is known to be interested in running for president in 2024, but the end of his tenure has raised questions about whether he would be embraced by Trump supporters. Other former Trump administration officials, such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoIn departure from Trump, State affirms editorial freedom of Voice of America Biden's policy shift in Yemen courts environmental disaster Overnight Defense: Pentagon asked for third base to house migrant children | Pompeo has regrets on North Korea MORE and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyHaley slams Biden's 'weak leadership' regarding China Top 5 Republican presidential contenders, and 2 on the way out Poll: 81 percent of Republican voters hold favorable view of Trump MORE, are also likely to launch presidential bids.