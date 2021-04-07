Andrew Giuliani planning run for New York governor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiAnthony Scaramucci joining CNBC as a contributor Hunter Biden says he doesn't know if Delaware laptop was his Kayleigh McEnany joins Fox News as co-host of 'Outnumbered' MORE and a former staffer for then-President Trump Donald TrumpYelp creates tool to help support Asian-owned businesses Iran espionage-linked ship attacked at sea Biden exceeds expectations on vaccines — so far MORE, said he intends to run for governor of New York next year as Republicans seek an upset victory in the state amid a slew of scandals facing Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoFive states account for nearly 44 percent of new US COVID-19 cases New York plans to build memorial to COVID-19 essential workers Feehery: Fighting woke capitalism MORE (D).

“I plan to run,” Giuliani told the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner. He maintained he stood a good chance of unseating a “wounded’ Cuomo.

“Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back, and I think there's an opportunity in 2022 with a wounded Democratic candidate, whether it's going to be Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo, whether it's going to be a radical [Attorney General] Letitia James, whether it's going to be a no-name lieutenant governor, I think there's a very, very real chance to win,” he said, referencing state Attorney General Letitia James, who has emerged as a top GOP antagonist.

“I believe I can win the race,” he added. “I think I'm the right candidate, and this is the right time to help change New York State, and we've got a playbook that works,” said Giuliani.

Giuliani told The Examiner he plans on formally launching his campaign later this month after a meeting with the New York State Republican Committee. He also said Trump has been advising him, though noted that the former president has yet to declare which candidate he’ll support.

Giuliani, who also works as a political commentator on the conservative outlet Newsmax, has close ties to Trump, a relationship that could endear him to the Republican base but could prove toxic in a general election in a state the former president lost by over 23 points in November.

Republicans overall have struggled to make headway in the Empire State in recent years. The party has not won a gubernatorial contest since 2002 or any statewide office in 15 years. Democrats also hold supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature.

But Republicans say 2022 may mark their best shot at unseating Cuomo should he seek a fourth term.

The governor has come under withering criticism over sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by a number of women. He's also facing a growing furor over revelations his office intentionally undercounted the number of coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes.

James is heading up an investigation into the sexual misconduct claims against him, and the state Assembly is conducting an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo, a sign of the governor’s deteriorating support in the state legislature.

Giuliani, 35, is not the only former Trump aide to mull statewide officer. Sarah Sanders Sarah SandersTrump appears at Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign event Trump likely to form new super PAC We knew media would coddle Biden — here's why it's much worse MORE, a former White House press secretary, is running for Arkansas governor, and Lara Trump Lara TrumpNorth Carolina mayor Rett Newton launches Senate bid Anthony Scaramucci joining CNBC as a contributor Hillicon Valley: DHS chief lays out actions to boost cybersecurity after major hacks | Facebook removes video of Trump citing suspension from platform | Battle rages over vaccine passports MORE, the former president’s daughter-in-law who worked on his campaign, is considering a Senate run in North Carolina.