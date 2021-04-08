Republican House campaign arm rakes in $33.7 million in first quarter

The campaign arm for House Republicans raked in $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 as the party looks to overtake Democrats’ slim majority and win control of the lower chamber in the 2022 midterms.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced Thursday that its haul was aided by a $19.1 million windfall in March, which broke its fundraising record for any off-year record by $3.6 million. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyMcCarthy asks FBI, CIA for briefing after two men on terror watchlist stopped at border Harris in difficult starring role on border Republicans quietly say Gaetz's days in Congress are numbered MORE (R-Calif.) also contributed $5.3 million, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden seeks expanded government, tax hikes A number of Republican lawmakers are saying no to COVID-19 vaccines Democratic majority shrinks, but finds unity MORE (R-La.) gave $3.5 million.

The NRCC ended the first quarter with $29.7 million cash on hand and no debt.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the NRCC’s Democratic counterpart, has not yet released its first quarter fundraising figures, though it did raise a combined $18.5 million in January and February.

The DCCC had $25.9 million cash on hand and $11 million in debt at the end of February.

“Republican voters are motivated to fire Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMcCarthy asks FBI, CIA for briefing after two men on terror watchlist stopped at border The Hill's Morning Report - Biden bumps up vaccine eligibility amid 'life or death' race Video shows Capitol suspect buying knife at local market before attack MORE, stop Democrats’ socialist agenda and take back the House,” NRCC spokesman Michael McAdams said in a statement.

The haul comes as the GOP looks to the 2022 midterms as a prime chance to win back the House, which was lost in the 2018 blue wave.

Democrats hold one of the smallest majorities in modern history, and history is on Republicans’ side given that the party in the White House typically loses seats in the midterms.

Republicans only need to flip five seats to win control of the lower chamber and last month rolled out a list of 47 seats it views as potential pickup opportunities.