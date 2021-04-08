Lauren Underwood endorses Jennifer Carroll Foy in Virginia governors race

Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodIn America, women are frontliners of change New cyber panel chair zeros in on election security, SolarWinds hack Overnight Health Care: New COVID-19 cases nationally drop below 100K for first time in 2021 | CDC warns states against lifting restrictions amid threat of virus variants | Health officials warn COVID-19 eradication unlikely MORE (D) endorsed former Virginia Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D) in Virginia's gubernatorial race on Thursday amid a slew of high-profile endorsements in the Democratic primary.

“Jennifer knows what it’s like to face a healthcare system that diminishes the concerns of Black women, and shoulder the cost of childcare, which is why she has been and will continue to be a steadfast fighter for working families across the Commonwealth as the next Governor of Virginia," Underwood, the youngest Black woman serving in Congress, said in a statement released exclusively to The Hill.

Underwood and Foy have both expressed the need to combat the Black maternal mortality crisis in the U.S., which Foy has talked about in personal terms.

“I remember nearly losing my life after giving birth to my two boys because my pain was diminished and dismissed," Foy said the same statement. "Rep. Underwood understands the urgency that we must bring to this fight for all working families — families like mine. I will never stop fighting to ensure that all Virginians have access to the quality, affordable health care, child care, paid family and medical leave, and more, that they deserve.”

The news comes hours after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) formally threw his support behind former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in the race.

Foy and McAuliffe have both racked up notable endorsements throughout the course of the primary race. Last month the progressive youth climate organization Sunrise Movement endorsed Foy in the race. She has also been endorsed by Sunrise Movement Virginia, Democracy for America and Virginia Justice Democrats.

Meanwhile, McAuliffe has received endorsements from Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMcCarthy asks FBI, CIA for briefing after two men on terror watchlist stopped at border The Hill's Morning Report - Biden bumps up vaccine eligibility amid 'life or death' race Video shows Capitol suspect buying knife at local market before attack MORE (D-Calif.), as well as Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D), Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D) and state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D), who are serving as his campaign co-chairs.

Late last month, Rep. Elaine Luria Elaine Goodman LuriaThe US urgently needs a maritime-focused national defense strategy Trump the X-factor in Virginia governor race Elaine Luria endorses McAuliffe for governor in Virginia Democratic primary MORE (D-Va.) endorsed McAuliffe, becoming the first member of the commonwealth’s congressional delegation to back him.

The latest polling out of the race shows McAuliffe leading the crowded Democratic primary pack, which also includes Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Lee Carter.