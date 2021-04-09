Trump hands Rubio coveted reelection endorsement in Florida

Former President Trump Donald TrumpFirst GOP lawmaker calls on Gaetz to resign Katie Hill on Matt Gaetz: 'I feel betrayed by him' Anne Frank's stepsister: Trump 'obviously admired Hitler' MORE on Friday endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioFour players lead Florida's golden age of Republican dominance Senate Republicans voice opposition to Biden on Iran Republican battle with MLB intensifies MORE’s (R-Fla.) reelection bid in Florida, throwing his support behind the incumbent senator and former GOP presidential primary foe in his adopted home state.

“It is my honor to give U.S. Senator Marco Rubio my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in a statement. “Marco has been a tireless advocate for the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes, supporting our Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets, a strong national defense, and all of the forgotten men and women of America.”

In endorsing Rubio, Trump has put his political weight behind his former rival-turned-ally. Rubio competed with Trump in 2016 for the GOP’s presidential nomination, though he won only three primary contests in Minnesota, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. He suspended his campaign after finishing behind Trump in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubio is seen as a potential contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, along with Trump, who has floated the idea of a comeback campaign after losing the White House last year.

Both Rubio and Trump are expected to appear at the Republican National Committee’s spring donor retreat in Palm Beach, Fla., over the weekend.

Rubio is seen as the obvious front-runner in the Florida GOP Senate primary and faces only nominal opposition from within his own party. Democrats, meanwhile, have yet to draft a top-tier candidate into the Senate race, though possible contenders include Reps. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDemocrats urge Biden to take executive action on assault-style firearms Vanita Gupta will fight for all as associate attorney general House Judiciary split on how to address domestic extremism MORE (D-Fla.) and Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyBlue Dogs push House leadership to allow more member input Don't cut or condition US military aid to Israel Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package MORE (D-Fla.).

For Democrats, more focus has been placed on rebuilding their struggling state party following a difficult four years in Florida. Trump carried the state in 2016 and 2020, and Republicans successfully ousted former Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Defense: Top House Armed Services Republican talks National Guard at Capitol, Afghanistan, more | Pentagon chief visits Afghanistan amid administration's review | Saudis propose Yemen ceasefire Bill Nelson's nomination as NASA administrator is replete with irony OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Obama NOAA leader joins Biden White House in climate role | Study: Climate change could reduce more than 60 countries' credit ratings | NASA climate official says agency has 'renewed emphasis' on practical science applications MORE (D-Fla.) in 2018, giving the GOP control of both of the state’s Senate seats.

Democrats also lost two House seats in South Florida last year after flipping them in 2018. The GOP now holds 16 of the state’s 27 seats in the lower chamber.

Still, Florida is considered a perennial battleground, and Democrats are expected to contest it aggressively in 2022, especially with Rubio and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisExclusive: Biggs offers bill banning federal vaccine passports DeSantis, Florida sue federal government over cruise restrictions PolitiFact: '60 Minutes' DeSantis video may be 'deceptive editing' MORE on the ballot.