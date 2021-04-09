George P. Bush 'seriously considering' running for Texas attorney general

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and the nephew of former President George W. Bush, announced on Thursday that he is "seriously considering" running against state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in the 2022 election.

Bush in an interview with Dallas radio host Mark Davis slammed Paxton, who has garnered criticism amid an FBI investigation for alleged abuse of office and bribery.

"There have been some serious allegations levied against the current attorney general," Bush said, according to the Texas Tribune. "Personally I think that the top law enforcement official in Texas needs to be above reproach."

He also stated that a challenge to Paxton would not be based on "conservative credentials," but on how the current Texas attorney general has handled his role, the outlet noted.

"I think character matters and integrity matters," Bush said.

"From my perch in Austin, I've seen some high-quality attorneys leave that office," he continued. "I've visited with many conservative attorneys general throughout the country. They're embarrassed by [Paxton's] conduct, and I think Texans deserve better."

Bush, who is currently in his second term as land commissioner for Texas, also confirmed his interest in challenging Paxton earlier this week, telling Fox News that he is "taking a very serious look" at it.

Both Bush and Paxton could potentially snag an endorsement from former President Trump Donald TrumpFirst GOP lawmaker calls on Gaetz to resign Katie Hill on Matt Gaetz: 'I feel betrayed by him' Anne Frank's stepsister: Trump 'obviously admired Hitler' MORE, who has been closely aligned with them in the past, according to the Tribune.

Bush announced his support for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, saying that "Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism.”

Paxton gave remarks at the pro-Trump rally that was held before the deadly U.S. Capitol riot and played golf with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club in February.

Texas civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt announced last month that he plans to run for attorney general as well.