Trump says GOP will take White House in 2024 in prepared speech

Former President Trump Donald TrumpRomney blasts end of filibuster, expansion of SCOTUS McConnell, GOP slam Biden's executive order on SCOTUS US raises concerns about Iran's seriousness in nuclear talks MORE is expected to tell GOP donors on Saturday that a Republicans will win back the U.S. legislature in the 2022 midterms and the White House in 2024.

The former president is expected to make the remarks during his keynote address at the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) donor summit in Florida, according to a draft copy of his speech obtained by multiple news outlets.

The closed-door event mostly took place at the Four Seasons resort in Palm Beach. However, guests were transported to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to hear him speak.

“We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party — and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory,” Trump is expected to say, according to remarks obtained by The Associated Press.

“I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House and we are going to reclaim the Senate — and then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House.”

Trump is also expected to take aim at President Biden Joe BidenBiden taps California workplace safety leader to head up OSHA Romney blasts end of filibuster, expansion of SCOTUS US mulling cash payments to help curb migration MORE, slamming his 2020 election opponent for not addressing Congress within his first few weeks in office.

"With an agenda this unpopular, it is no wonder that Joe Biden is the first new president in modern times not to address a joint session of Congress within his first few weeks," Trump's speech reads, according to CNN.

Trump is also expected to tell donors that the Republican Party will be able to leverage immigration and the Biden administration's handling of the issue to win back the House, Senate and the White House.

“Illegal Border crossings are now higher than at any point since 2006," Fox News reported Trump's prepared remarks read. "On this issue alone, we can win the House, the Senate, and the White House.”

Trump throughout his presidency touted his hardline immigration policies, including during his 2020 campaign.

The Biden administration has garnered criticism from both Democrats and Republicans who disagree with his handling of the issue. The U.S.-Mexico border has seen a surge in unaccompanied minors since Biden took office, causing a backlog in processing migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

March numbers released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) show that more than 172,000 migrants were encountered by U.S. authorities at the border last month. The number marks a 71 percent increase over February stats, the highest surge seen since 2006.

The event comes as the party grapples with Trump’s role in the GOP following a tumultuous last few months in office. Trump and the party were at loggerheads earlier this year when he said that donors should only give to his PAC over other Republican fundraising efforts over their use of his name and likeness.

However, party members argued that it was critical that the party receive donations heading into the 2022 cycle when control of both the House and Senate are within Republican reach.

The news from the former president also comes as it is unclear whether or not Trump is eyeing another bid for the White House.

Updated 8:31 p.m.