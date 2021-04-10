Trump says GOP will take White House in 2024 in prepared speech
Former President TrumpDonald TrumpRomney blasts end of filibuster, expansion of SCOTUS McConnell, GOP slam Biden's executive order on SCOTUS US raises concerns about Iran's seriousness in nuclear talks MORE is expected to tell GOP donors on Saturday that a Republicans will win back the U.S. legislature in the 2022 midterms and the White House in 2024.
The former president is expected to make the remarks during his keynote address at the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) donor summit in Florida, according to a draft copy of his speech obtained by multiple news outlets.
The closed-door event mostly took place at the Four Seasons resort in Palm Beach. However, guests were transported to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to hear him speak.
“We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party — and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory,” Trump is expected to say, according to remarks obtained by The Associated Press.
“I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House and we are going to reclaim the Senate — and then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House.”
Trump is also expected to take aim at President BidenJoe BidenBiden taps California workplace safety leader to head up OSHA Romney blasts end of filibuster, expansion of SCOTUS US mulling cash payments to help curb migration MORE, slamming his 2020 election opponent for not addressing Congress within his first few weeks in office.