Cruz raises $5.3 million in first quarter of 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBoehner: 'There's a lot of leaders in the Republican Party' Biden picks vocal Trump critics to lead immigration agencies Boehner: Trump 'stepped all over their loyalty' by lying to followers MORE (R-Texas) raised $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, indicating his vocal objections to certifying last year’s Electoral College results have not hampered his fundraising abilities.

Cruz’s campaign announced that it had received 127,896 total donations from 112,028 donors in the first three months of the year, with 98 percent of contributions coming in at under $100. The average donation was for $41.

The fundraising total was split among his reelection committee, Ted Cruz for Senate; his leadership PAC, the Jobs, Freedom, Security PAC; and the Ted Cruz Victory Committee, which funnels funds both to the reelection committee and the leadership PAC. The Texas Republican’s campaign will head into the second quarter of the year with over $5.6 million cash on hand. At this point last year, his campaign had $2.1 million cash on hand.

“Ted Cruz is the preeminent defender of freedom for the Lone Star State,” said Cruz spokesperson Steve Guest. “Every day, Sen. Cruz fights back against President Biden's radical policy agenda that hurts Texans, raises taxes, harms small businesses, and increases our national debt. Sen. Cruz is immensely thankful to the hardworking men and women across the country for their generous contributions.”

Fox News first reported on Cruz’s first-quarter haul.

Cruz’s fundraising total is noteworthy, particularly considering he is not up for reelection until 2024. However, the money could potentially come in handy should he choose to run for president that year.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHillicon Valley: Biden nominates former NSA deputy director to serve as cyber czar | Apple to send witness to Senate hearing after all | Biden pressed on semiconductor production amid shortage Hawley, critic of Big Tech, proposes 'trust-busting' agenda Biden picks vocal Trump critics to lead immigration agencies MORE (R-Mo.) another potential presidential candidate who is not up for reelection until 2024, announced Monday that he raised more than $3 million during the first three months of 2021.

Both Cruz and Hawley helped spearhead the efforts in the Senate to object to the Electoral College results showing President Biden Joe BidenTrump: McConnell 'helpless' to stop Biden from packing court Biden, first lady send 'warmest greetings' to Muslims for Ramadan The business case for child care reform MORE defeating former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump: McConnell 'helpless' to stop Biden from packing court Romney on NRSC awarding Trump: Not 'my preference' McConnell sidesteps Trump calling him 'dumb son of a b----' MORE in November. Those objections led to a flood of Democratic rebukes, particularly following the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

However, their impressive fundraising hauls suggest their controversial objections have done little to dampen their support among the GOP base.