Jay-Z, Diddy and Nas endorse Wall Street exec Ray McGuire for NYC mayor

Democrat Ray McGuire, a former top executive at Citigroup, has notched endorsements from Jay-Z, Nas and Diddy for his New York City mayoral run.

The three musicians made the endorsement in a video released by McGuire’s campaign on Tuesday.

“The city is broken and I haven’t heard anyone say anything about it,” Nas says in the clip, “and everything he's saying is everything I want to hear.”

‘Through those 30 years, no matter where we were at, outside, wherever we were at, Ray was always talking about the people,” Diddy also says. ‘We have to realize that New York is in a state of emergency. New York could be the first city that really does something bold to take care of the people.”

“That's why I was excited about this conversation, just knowing Ray,” he continues.

“People come from all over the world like, I got a chance, I got a chance to make it here. If I can make it here, I can make it anywhere,” Jay-Z said. “And that’s what we’re trying to protect. It’s the idea of New York and New York being what hope is.”

The video also included appearances from Angie Martinez and Steve Stoute.

McGuire announced months back that he would be leaving Citigroup to join the mayoral race. According to NY1, he rose to prominence on Wall Street as one of its most powerful Black executives.

The business leader was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, by a single mother. After getting a scholarship to attend boarding school in Connecticut, he went on to earn degrees at Harvard Law School, Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

In the months since his campaign's launch late last year, McGuire has raked in millions in fundraising and endorsements from other business leaders as he works to gain traction in his party's increasingly crowded primary.

In his campaign video on Tuesday, McGuire said he never forgot his roots.

“For me this is a life of service. You know, when my people came up in the church it was a life of service. I’ve been really fortunate. I’ve been blessed to get here,” he said. “But getting here means I’ve never forgotten about where I came from,” he said.

If elected, McGuire said the city would see an “inclusive comeback.”

“What it’s going to look like four years from now is what I call the most inclusive comeback — meaning people, Black and brown people are going to be included going forward,” he said.

“I cannot get there without you, Nas. Jay, I can’t get there without you. I can’t get there without Puff,” he said. “And I love this city. It gave me the opportunity of a lifetime, which is why I decided to step up. This is about we. It ain’t about me.”