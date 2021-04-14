McAuliffe holds wide lead in Virginia gubernatorial primary: poll

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe holds a wide lead in the commonwealth's Democratic gubernatorial primary, according to a new poll from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling (PPP).

Forty-two percent of likely primary voters said they supported McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, while every other candidate trailed at single digits.

Candidates with single-digit support included former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan at 8 percent each, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) at 7 percent and Del. Lee Carter (D) at 4 percent.

Fully 29 percent of voters said they were undecided.

The poll shows that McAuliffe has benefitted from his name ID with voters. McAuliffe had 68 percent name recognition in the poll and 59 percent said they had a positive view of him. Fairfax followed with 51 percent name recognition, while McClellan and Foy had 28 percent and 23 percent, respectively. Carter carried 16 percent name recognition.

McAuliffe's campaign manager Chris Bolling touted McAuliffe's endorsements in a statement reacting to the poll, calling them "an unmatched broad, diverse, and expansive coalition."

The former governor has received endorsements from current Gov. Ralph Northam (D), U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.).

Foy has also received a number of major national endorsements including civil rights leader Ben Jealous, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), the progressive youth climate organization Sunrise Movement and Democracy for America.

The PPP survey was conducted April 12-13 among 526 likely Democratic primary voters. The margin of error is 4.3 percent.