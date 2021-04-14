Cheney raises $1.5M in first quarter

House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Tax March - Congress returns; infrastructure takes center stage Sunday shows - Infrastructure dominates Liz Cheney says allegations against Gaetz are 'sickening,' refuses to say if he should resign MORE (R-Wyo.) raked in $1.54 million in the first quarter of 2021, marking a fundraising record for the congresswoman.

The Cowboy State Daily first reported on Wednesday that Cheney has $1.43 million cash-on-hand, up from $153,000 at the end of 2020.

Cheney's latest fundraising haul comes after she received backlash from her own party for voting to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden to move ahead with billion UAE weapons sale approved by Trump Fox News hires high-profile defense team in Dominion defamation lawsuit Associate indicted in Gaetz scandal cooperating with DOJ: report MORE for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Wyoming Republican Party censured the congresswoman, and House conservatives tried and failed to oust Cheney from her leadership position earlier this year through a secret-ballot vote.

A number of Wyoming Republicans backed a proposal aimed at undermining Cheney's chances of keeping her congressional seat last month, but that proposal failed in the state Senate.

“She will continue to generate support from those who are concerned with the future of the Republican Party," Cheney's political adviser Kevin Seifert told the Cowboy State Daily.

Cheney faces two primary challengers, state Rep. Chuck Gray and state Sen. Anthony Bouchard. She successfully fought off her primary challenge in 2018, winning with almost 68 percent of the vote, despite having vocally opposed Trump's rhetoric and foreign policy positions.