Tim Scott to participate in GOP event in Iowa

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottShocking killing renews tensions over police Democrat: 'Registration, engagement' are keys to toppling Sen. Tim Scott in South Carolina Passage of FASTER Act is critical for food allergy community MORE (R-S.C.) is set to participate in a GOP event in Iowa this week, likely fueling speculation about a potential presidential bid in 2024.

The Iowa Republican Party said Scott is set to join a reception Thursday hosted by party chair Jeff Kaufmann that will also feature Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstExclusive: GOP senators seek FBI investigation into Biden Pentagon nominee Trump faces test of power with early endorsements GOP looks to squeeze Biden, Democrats on border MORE (R-Iowa) and Gov. Kim Reynolds (R).

“Chairman Kaufmann will lead an interview-style discussion with Senator Tim Scott, Senator Joni Ernst, and Governor Kim Reynolds,” the party said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott joins a number of other potential 2024 contenders in visiting Iowa in recent months, including Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonExclusive: GOP senators seek FBI investigation into Biden Pentagon nominee Nikki Haley says if Trump runs for president in 2024 then she won't Biden picks vocal Trump critics to lead immigration agencies MORE (R-Ark.) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoBiden faces day of reckoning on China and Taiwan Nikki Haley says if Trump runs for president in 2024 then she won't Blinken: China 'didn't do what it needed to do' in early stages of pandemic MORE.

The South Carolina Republican has not publicly addressed speculation that he might run for president in 2024, but his name has been floated as a candidate who could bridge the establishment and pro-Trump flanks of the party given his conservative stances, support for former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden to move ahead with billion UAE weapons sale approved by Trump Fox News hires high-profile defense team in Dominion defamation lawsuit Associate indicted in Gaetz scandal cooperating with DOJ: report MORE’s agenda and mild demeanor.

While Iowa holds outsized sway given its top slot in the primary calendar, the South Carolinian could also hold an advantage in his home state, which also holds one of the earliest nominating contests.