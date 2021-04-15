McAuliffe raises $4.1 million in first quarter

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe's (D) gubernatorial campaign announced on Thursday that he raised $4.1 million in the first quarter of the year.

The latest fundraising haul brings McAuliffe's cash-on-hand total to $8.5 million. McAuliffe's campaign announced he has raised over $10.3 million since announcing his candidacy last year. According to the campaign, this is the highest amount raised at this point in the cycle in Virginia history.

McAuliffe, who is widely considered a skilled fundraiser, previously served as governor of the state from 2014 to 2018. He also served as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005.

The former governor is a part of a crowded primary field that includes former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Del. Lee Carter.

Polling shows that McAuliffe is the primary's front-runner, thanks in large part to his name recognition in the commonwealth.

Forty-two percent of likely primary voters said they supported McAuliffe, while every other candidate trailed at single digits, according to a Public Policy Polling survey released this week.

Additionally, the survey showed that McAuliffe had 68 percent name recognition among respondents. Fairfax followed with 51 percent name recognition, while McClellan and Foy had 28 percent and 23 percent, respectively. Carter carried 16 percent name recognition.

The fundraising haul comes as Virginia voters prepare to take part in early voting on April 23. The commonwealth's Democratic gubernatorial primary is set to take place on June 8.