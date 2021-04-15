Wall Street spent $2.9B on campaigns, lobbying in 2020 election: study

A new study from the progressive group Americans for Financial Reform (AFR) found that Wall Street executives, employees and trade associations invested nearly $3 billion in the 2020 election cycle.

The study, first published by CNBC on Thursday, found it was the most money Wall Street had invested into an election cycle since 2016, when it spent around $2 billion.

“Year in and year out, this torrent of money gives Wall Street an outsized role in how we are governed, while driving and protecting policies that help this industry’s super wealthy amass even greater fortunes at the expense of the rest of us,” AFR’s executive director, Lisa Donner, told CNBC.

The top financial companies to contribute to the 2020 election cycle included: Bloomberg, the National Association of Realtors, Citadel LLC, the Blackstone Group and Charles Schwab & Co.

Out of the $1.9 billion that went to backing candidates for federal office, 53 percent went to Democrats and 47 percent went to Republicans, according to the study.

Workers in the finance, insurance and real estate sectors donated the most to President Biden Joe BidenHouse panel approves bill to set up commission on reparations Democrats to offer bill to expand Supreme Court Former Israeli prime minister advises Iran to 'cool down' amid nuclear threats MORE's campaign, with more than $250 million invested in the Democratic candidate. Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump mocks Murkowski, Cheney election chances Race debate grips Congress US reentry to Paris agreement adds momentum to cities' sustainability efforts MORE received more than $100 million from the same sector.

The report found House Republicans who objected to certifying the Electoral College results following the Jan. 6 riot were among some of the top recipients of donations from the financial sector, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyRepublicans need to stop Joe Biden's progressive assault on America Top academics slam Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act Boehner: 'There's a lot of leaders in the Republican Party' MORE (Calif.), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseScalise: House would 'take action' against Gaetz if DOJ filed charges Scalise carries a milk carton saying Harris is 'missing' at the border Republicans see record fundraising in months after Capitol breach MORE (La.) and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer William (Blaine) Blaine LuetkemeyerBipartisan House members reach deal to extend loan program for small businesses Financial regulators home in on climate risks The Biden EO game: Executive order vs. economic opportunity MORE (Mo.).

Senate campaigns that received more than $300 million from the financial sector include those of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: Biden puts 9/11 era in rear view Anti-Asian hate crimes bill overcomes first Senate hurdle Greitens Senate bid creates headache for GOP MORE (R-Ky.) and Sens. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffBiden praises settlement in dispute between electric vehicle battery makers Memo to millennials: Don't be mad at us Group launches M campaign against legislators who back 'suppression of voting rights' MORE (D-Ga.), Mark KellyMark KellyThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden assails 'epidemic' of gun violence amid SC, Texas shootings Democrats see opportunity as states push new voting rules Democratic county official joins race for Pennsylvania Senate seat MORE (D-Ariz.), Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Senate confirms Mallory to lead White House environment council | US emissions dropped 1.7 percent in 2019 | Interior further delays Trump rule that would make drillers pay less to feds The Memo: Biden puts 9/11 era in rear view Senate confirms Biden's pick to lead White House environmental council MORE (R-S.C.) and Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockWisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski launches Senate bid Congressional Black Caucus members post selfie celebrating first WH visit in four years Black lawmakers press Biden on agenda at White House meeting MORE (D-Ga.).