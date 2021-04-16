Former state Rep. Vernon Jones launches challenge to Kemp in Georgia

Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Democrat-turned-Republican, is launching a primary challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempNBA names Obama alum to be director for social justice initiatives Hollywood stars, business leaders sign open letter opposing new voting restrictions MLB's ratings sink with GOP MORE (R).

Jones, who endorsed former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden administration still seizing land near border despite plans to stop building wall: report Illinois House passes bill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in schools Overnight Defense: Administration says 'low to moderate confidence' Russia behind Afghanistan troop bounties | 'Low to medium risk' of Russia invading Ukraine in next few weeks | Intelligence leaders face sharp questions during House worldwide threats he MORE’s 2020 reelection bid before formally becoming a Republican in January, announced his campaign at a press conference outside the Georgia Capitol on Friday.

“On this historical day, I am planting my flag on the hallowed grounds of the Georgia state Capitol,” Jones said. “I am officially announcing my candidacy for governor of the great state of Georgia.



Once seen as a staunch Trump ally, Kemp became a target of the former president’s ire last year when he rejected Trump’s pleas to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia.



Jones is hoping to capitalize on the incumbent governor’s perceived disloyalty to Trump, who has already vowed to support a primary challenge to Kemp.



“Right now, those of you who feel you have been not listened to, those of you who feel frustration. I feel your pain. For those of you who feel your voices weren’t heard, for those of you who feel the incumbent governor didn’t fight for you, a new day has dawned.”



The budding Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary is expected to be one of the highest-profile tests of Trump’s influence over the GOP in his post-presidential life.



Democrats are also expected to contest the governor’s mansion aggressively next year, with one of the state’s most prominent Democrats, Stacey Abrams, seen as a top contender for the job. Jones called out Abrams directly on Friday, declaring: “I will beat Stacey Abrams.”



Trump has sought to flex his political muscles in a wide array of primary matchups in recent months. But he is said to have a particular fixation with Georgia, a state that became the epicenter of his efforts to reverse his electoral loss late last year.



Trump hasn’t yet endorsed in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary. But in his remarks on Friday, Jones made clear that he wants to be Trump’s preferred candidate in the race.



He blamed Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, another Republican who broke with Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him, for the former president’s loss in Georgia, as well as for two GOP losses in a pair of January Senate runoff elections in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones said that Kemp and Raffensperger should resign.

“As a result of the governor’s fear of Stacey Abrams and the left, he cost us two Republican U.S. Senate seats and the president’s reelection,” Jones said.

“His failed leadership and unwillingness to fight election integrity left us Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden administration still seizing land near border despite plans to stop building wall: report Olympics, climate on the agenda for Biden meeting with Japanese PM Boehner on Afghanistan: 'It's time to pull out the troops' MORE, Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse Republican proposes constitutional amendment to prevent Supreme Court expansion Business groups oppose Paycheck Fairness Act, citing concerns it could threaten bonuses and negotiating New US sanctions further chill Biden-Putin relations MORE and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerSchumer lays groundwork for future filibuster reform Holder, Yates lead letter backing Biden pick for Civil Rights Division at DOJ Capitol Police officer killed in car attack lies in honor in Capitol Rotunda MORE cramming their...liberal and their socialist policies down our throats,” he added, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSchumer lays groundwork for future filibuster reform Holder, Yates lead letter backing Biden pick for Civil Rights Division at DOJ Capitol Police officer killed in car attack lies in honor in Capitol Rotunda MORE (D-N.Y.). “I can’t stand these liberals,” he said. “They make me sick.”

Jones also sought to explain his recent switch to the GOP, saying that despite his longtime affiliation with the Democratic Party, he has “always had conservative values.”

“I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left me,” he said. “Why? Because of my conservative values that were instilled in me by my parents and my community.”