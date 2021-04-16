Oddsmakers say Harris, not Biden, most likely to win 2024 nomination, election

Oddsmakers give Vice President Harris better chances than President Biden Joe BidenBiden administration still seizing land near border despite plans to stop building wall: report Olympics, climate on the agenda for Biden meeting with Japanese PM Boehner on Afghanistan: 'It's time to pull out the troops' MORE to win the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination and general election, according to a Friday release from online betting site US-Bookies.

“Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal after pushback Scalise carries a milk carton saying Harris is 'missing' at the border Harris to visit Mexico and Guatemala 'soon' MORE remains the favorite to win the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. Her 7/2 odds (22.2% implied probability) put her just ahead of Joe Biden, who’s 9/2 (18.2%) to win re-election in 2024,” the release read.

The site gives Harris 7-to-4 odds of being the 2024 Democratic nominee, compared to 9-to-4 for Biden, who at 78 became the oldest person ever sworn into the office.

Biden has said he plans to run again in 2024, and Harris has given no indication that she would challenge him.

"My plan is to run for reelection, that’s my expectation," the president told reporters last month.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Tax March - Biden, lawmakers start down a road with infrastructure Nikki Haley says if Trump runs for president in 2024 then she won't Democrat: 'Registration, engagement' are keys to toppling Sen. Tim Scott in South Carolina MORE is oddsmakers' second favorite — behind former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden administration still seizing land near border despite plans to stop building wall: report Illinois House passes bill that would mandate Asian-American history lessons in schools Overnight Defense: Administration says 'low to moderate confidence' Russia behind Afghanistan troop bounties | 'Low to medium risk' of Russia invading Ukraine in next few weeks | Intelligence leaders face sharp questions during House worldwide threats he MORE — for the 2024 Republican nomination. Trump and Haley rank third and fourth, respectively, for the best odds at winning the next presidential election, behind Harris and Biden.

Haley said earlier this week that she would not seek the GOP nomination if Trump does.

"I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it," the former South Carolina governor said Monday.

"Recent reports suggested Haley would not run in 2024 if Trump does, but bookies say she’d have the best shot at beating him," a US-Bookies spokesperson said in the release. “At 11/1 to win the 2024 election, she’s just behind Trump, who’s 11/2.”

Trump has neither confirmed nor denied a 2024 presidential bid.

Behind Trump and Haley, oddsmakers give the best chances for the GOP nomination to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida on track to pass 'anti-riot' law requiring state approval for decreases to city police budgets Florida education official tells school districts to make masks optional next year The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Tax March - US vaccine effort takes hit with Johnson & Johnson pause MORE, at 6-to-1, and former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence undergoes surgery to receive pacemaker Pelosi says she would have put up a fight against Capitol mob: 'I'm a street fighter' Trump alumni launch America First Policy Institute MORE, 9-to-1.