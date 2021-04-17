Republicans who backed Trump impeachment see fundraising boost

The majority of House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpFreedom Caucus member condemns GOP group pushing 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions' MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's new free speech site to ban certain curse words Secret Facebook groups of special operations officers include racist comments, QAnon posts: report MORE in January saw fundraising gains in the first three months of the year despite intense backlash from members of their own party, according to new financial disclosures.

Most of the Republicans who publicly went against Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol saw their 2021 first quarter hauls increase from their 2019 hauls during the same period. Two of Trump’s most high-profile critics in the House received a major financial boost in particular: House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyFreedom Caucus member condemns GOP group pushing 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions' Kinzinger: Republicans who join 'America First' caucus should be stripped of committees McCarthy: GOP not the party of 'nativist dog whistles' MORE (Wyo.) raised $1.5 million at the start of 2021 compared to $321,000 during the same period in 2019, while Rep. Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerFreedom Caucus member condemns GOP group pushing 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions' Kinzinger: Republicans who join 'America First' caucus should be stripped of committees The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Tax March - CDC in limbo on J&J vax verdict; Rep. Brady retiring MORE (R-Ill.) brought in $1.2 million during the first three months of the year compared to $326,000 in 2019.

The fundraising hauls come amid a growing divide within the party, as Trump and his allies threaten to support primary challengers against those who voted to impeach him — some of whom are also raking in money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It still means they’ll have serious races where they’ll have to work hard to beat back a challenge, but the funding will be there for them,” said GOP strategist Doug Heye of the Trump critics raking in cash.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, which came after Trump repeatedly sought to cast doubt on the results of President Biden Joe BidenFour members of Sikh community among victims in Indianapolis shooting Overnight Health: NIH reverses Trump's ban on fetal tissue research | Biden investing .7B to fight virus variants | CDC panel to meet again Friday on J&J On The Money: Moderates' 0B infrastructure bill is a tough sell with Democrats | Justice Dept. sues Trump ally Roger Stone for unpaid taxes MORE’s victory in the general election. Thought the trial ultimately didn’t end in conviction, seven Republican senators crossed the aisle to join their Democratic colleagues, making it the most bipartisan impeachment vote in American history.

Trump has vowed to take down Republicans who supported his impeachment, and recently blasted Cheney as well as Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiModerates' 0B infrastructure bill is a tough sell with Democrats The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Tax March - CDC in limbo on J&J vax verdict; Rep. Brady retiring Trump mocks Murkowski, Cheney election chances MORE (R-Alaska), who voted to convict. Both of them are up for reelection in 2022.

"Senator Lisa Murkowski said she is 'still weighing whether she will run again' for the Senate in Alaska. In other words, there is a chance that she won’t run! Wouldn’t that be great?" Trump said in his statement.

He also took aim at Cheney, mocking her for being “so far down in Wyoming polls that the only way she can win is numerous candidates running against her and splitting the vote.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Cheney has easily outraised her primary challengers, as has Kinzinger.

Cheney’s two primary challengers raised a collective $509,000, while Kinzinger’s challenger Catalina Lauf brought in roughly $163,000 during the period.

Other Republicans who supported Trump’s impeachment have also seen a massive cash windfall.

Rep. Tom Rice Hugh (Tom) Thompson RiceTrump doubles down on endorsement of South Carolina GOP chair Forget Trump's behavior — let's focus on the GOP and America's future Former Fox News host considering running against GOP incumbent MORE (R-S.C.), arguably the most surprising impeachment vote in January, raised $405,000 in the first three months of the year, up from his 2019 first quarter total of $151,150.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerLawmakers urge Capitol Police release IG report on riot House Republicans who backed Trump impeachment warn Democrats on Iowa election challenge Hillicon Valley: Democrats push Facebook to 'take responsibility' for placement of gun accessory ads | Lawmakers introduce bill allowing Americans to take foreign hackers to court | Malala Yousafzai signs content deal with Apple MORE (R-Wash.) raised $745,000 during the first quarter of the year, up from 2019’s first quarter total of $287,000. Rep. Anthony GonzalezAnthony GonzalezPersonal security costs for anti-Trump lawmakers spiked post-riot Trump digs in on attacks against Republican leaders Trump looms large over GOP donor retreat in Florida MORE (R-Ohio) raised $616,000 this quarter, compared to $210,000 during the same period in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Pete Meijer (R-Mich.) raised $519,000 during the first three months of 2021, while Rep. Jon Katko (R-N.Y.) raised $436,000. Rep. Dan Newhouse Daniel (Dan) Milton NewhouseOvernight Energy: Progressives fear infrastructure's climate plans won't survive Senate | EPA to propose vehicle emissions standards by July's end | Poll shows growing partisan divide on climate change House Republicans who backed Trump impeachment warn Democrats on Iowa election challenge The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors MORE (R-Wash.) raked in $289,000 in the same period.

Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoValadao gives Gaetz donation to victims of abuse House Republicans who backed Trump impeachment warn Democrats on Iowa election challenge The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Biden delivers 100 million shots in 58 days, doses to neighbors MORE (R-Calif.), raised $321,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Some of the Trump-aligned Republicans challenging incumbents this cycle also raised impressive sums during the first quarter. In Ohio, for instance, Gonzalez’s Trump-endorsed primary challenger, Max Miller, raked in more than $500,000 during the period, including a $50,000 loan he gave his campaign.

And high-profile Republicans who supported Trump’s challenge of Biden’s Electoral College victory have also gotten a fundraising boost.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE (Ga.), one of the most controversial pro-Trump Republicans on Capitol Hill, announced she brought in a record $3.2 million during the first three months of the year, while Rep. Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseWall Street spent .9B on campaigns, lobbying in 2020 election: study Scalise: House would 'take action' against Gaetz if DOJ filed charges Scalise carries a milk carton saying Harris is 'missing' at the border MORE (R-La.) raised $3.2 million.

In the upper chamber, Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHillicon Valley: Biden administration sanctions Russia for SolarWinds hack, election interference The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Tax March - CDC in limbo on J&J vax verdict; Rep. Brady retiring Republican lawmakers reintroduce bill to ban TikTok on federal devices MORE (R-Mo.), who played a key role in working to block the certification of the Electoral College results, raised $3 million in the same time period, while Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzUS has seen 45 mass shootings in the past month The Hill's 12:30 Report: Nearly half of U.S. adults partially or fully vaccinated Cruz no longer wearing mask in Capitol MORE (R-Texas) raised $5.3 million, despite neither being up for reelection until 2024.

Regardless of Trump’s impact on the party, experts say the record hauls from both sides of the GOP are the result of digital fundraising and increased coverage of members in the spotlight.

“If you are a prominent politician with a high name ID that gets talked a lot about in the media, regardless of how you’re being talked about, you are going to be able to appeal to a broader set of donors and raise more money,” Heye said.