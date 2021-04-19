House Republicans pressuring Democrats to return donations from Ocasio-Cortez

House Republicans' campaign arm on Monday launched a website calling on a number of vulnerable House Democrats to return campaign donations from progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden on refugee cap: 'We couldn't do two things at once' A proposal to tackle congressional inside trading: Invest in the US Biden angers Democrats by keeping Trump-era refugee cap MORE (D-N.Y.).

The website, dubbed "Socialist Give Back," comes after Politico reported last week that Ocasio-Cortez donated $5,000 to a number of House Democrats. The National Republican Congressional Committee highlighted the Democrats who have returned the donations, including Rep. Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasPappas fends off challenge from ex-Trump official in NH Centrist Democrats got their COVID bill, now they want a vote Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE (D).

Ocasio-Cortez's Courage to Change PAC donated to the New Hampshire Democrat on March 29, but Pappas's campaign returned the funds, citing a clerical error.

Other House Democrats who returned the campaign cash include Reps. Conor Lamb (D-Penn.), Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinDemocrats move smaller immigration bills while eyeing broad overhaul On The Money: Biden celebrates relief bill with Democratic leaders | Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package Democrats debate fast-track for infrastructure package MORE (D-Mich.), Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-Ga.), and Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindRace debate grips Congress Biden's gun control push poses danger for midterms Trump calls on Ron Johnson to run for reelection MORE (D-Wis.).

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Chris Hayden told Politico last month that the campaign arm was appreciative of Ocasio-Cortez's efforts, adding "due to a miscommunication, some transfers were made in error, but that has been addressed.”

Ocasio-Cortez has become the face of progressive Democrats and a fierce critic of Republicans. She has also sparred a number of times with more moderate Democrats.

The development comes less than a week after the Federal Election Commission's first-quarter deadlines, which saw record fundraising numbers from House Democrats and Republicans.