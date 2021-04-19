Guilfoyle named as national chair of Greitens' Senate campaign in Missouri

Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly GuilfoyleTrump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle buy M house near Mar-a-Lago The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by ExxonMobil - Third approved vaccine distributed to Americans Noem touts South Dakota coronavirus response, knocks lockdowns in CPAC speech MORE, the former Fox News host and Trump campaign adviser, will serve as the national chair of Eric Greitens’s Senate campaign, a move that suggests the disgraced former Missouri governor is deepening his ties to former President Trump Donald TrumpGraham: 'I could not disagree more' with Trump support of Afghanistan troop withdrawal GOP believes Democrats handing them winning 2022 campaign Former GOP operative installed as NSA top lawyer resigns MORE’s orbit.

“Governor Greitens is a fighter who has stood with President Trump and has a proven record of advancing conservative, America First policies,” Guilfoyle, who is dating Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said in a statement issued through Greitens’s campaign on Monday.

“I am proud to join this team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Governor Greitens’ vision throughout Missouri and around the country.”

Greitens, who resigned as governor nearly three years ago after a scandal-ridden year and a half in office, is vying for the GOP nomination to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Tax March - CDC in limbo on J&J vax verdict; Rep. Brady retiring Senate GOP to face off over earmarks next week Greitens Senate bid creates headache for GOP MORE (R-Mo.) next year.

While he has proved to be a divisive figure within Republican circles, Greitens has managed to rack up a series of endorsements from within Trump’s orbit, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGreitens Senate bid creates headache for GOP Gaetz hires legal counsel amid DOJ probe Georgia lieutenant governor: Giuliani election claims helped lead to new voting law MORE and former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeGreitens Senate bid creates headache for GOP Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens tangles with Hugh Hewitt in testy interview Overnight Energy: Interior finalizes plan to open 80 percent of Alaska petroleum reserve to drilling | Justice Department lawyers acknowledge presidential transition in court filing | Trump admin pushes for permits for men who inspired Bundy standoff MORE.

By bringing Guilfoyle into his campaign, Greitens is sending an unmistakable message that he is the candidate most closely aligned with Trump, who remains the most influential Republican in the country and commands the support of an ultra-conservative base of voters.

The GOP Senate primary in Missouri is shaping up to be a clear test of Trump’s political strength in his post-presidential life. Some Republicans inside and outside of Missouri are hoping to thwart Greitens’s chances of securing the GOP nomination next year, believing that he could cost Republicans a relatively safe Senate seat in 2022.

As governor, Greitens faced felony charges related to an alleged blackmail scheme in which he was accused of threatening to release nude photos of a women with whom he had an affair, as well as for allegations that he had improperly taken a donor list from a nonprofit he had founded to use in his gubernatorial campaign.

He resigned in June 2018 as GOP leaders in the state legislature met to consider whether to pursue his impeachment.

The charges against him were eventually dropped and Greitens has said that the allegations against him were politically motivated. Still, many Republicans see the former governor as politically toxic and believe that his potential Senate nomination could give Democrats an opportunity to flip Blunt’s seat next year.

Allies of Greitens have cast him as the candidate most closely aligned with Trump and have suggested that the former president is likely to endorse him, though some in Trump’s orbit say that he’s in no hurry to weigh in on the primary.

For now, Greitens’s main rival for the nomination is state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who met with GOP leaders in Washington recently. But several other Missouri Republicans are also considering jumping into the race, including Reps. Jason Smith Jason Thomas SmithGreitens Senate bid creates headache for GOP White House delays release of budget plan Trump pollster: Greitens leads big in Missouri GOP Senate primary MORE, Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerGreitens Senate bid creates headache for GOP GOP seeks new line of attack on Biden economic plans Trump pollster: Greitens leads big in Missouri GOP Senate primary MORE and Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerGreitens Senate bid creates headache for GOP The Navy's reading program undermines America's security Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens tangles with Hugh Hewitt in testy interview MORE.