Rick Scott warns 'woke corporate leaders' of 'massive backlash'

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R) warned corporations opposing Georgia's recently enacted voting restrictions they will face "massive backlash" during the midterm elections in an op-ed published Monday.

"You will rue the day when it hits you. That day is November 8, 2022. That is the day Republicans will take back the Senate and the House. It will be a day of reckoning," Scott wrote for Fox Business in an op-ed framed as a letter to "Woke Corporate America."

Scott, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, went on to warn that companies' donations to candidates would not help them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There will be no number of well-connected lobbyists you can hire to save you. There will be no amount of donations you can make that will save you. There will be nowhere for you to hide," he wrote.

Scott is the latest politician to hit corporations for publicly voicing their disapproval of the law that Democrats argue makes it harder for many people, particularly minorities, to vote.

Last month, the CEO of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola James Quincey called the measure "unacceptable."

A number of other companies, including Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and Major League Baseball, which pulled its annual All-Star Game out of Atlanta over the bill's passage, followed suit.

Republicans argue the bill, which was signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian Kemp'Black Panther' director condemns Georgia voting law but says sequel will film in state Former state Rep. Vernon Jones launches challenge to Kemp in Georgia NBA names Obama alum to be director for social justice initiatives MORE (R), is needed to tighten security around elections.

Former President Trump Donald TrumpGraham: 'I could not disagree more' with Trump support of Afghanistan troop withdrawal GOP believes Democrats handing them winning 2022 campaign Former GOP operative installed as NSA top lawyer resigns MORE called on Republicans to boycott the companies earlier this month.

"For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with the WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said in a statement.