RNC raises nearly $18M in record off-year March donations

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Tuesday announced that it raised nearly $17.8 million in donations in March, marking the committee's best March off-cycle fundraising haul and its third-best March total ever.

The committee said March's haul brought its total first-quarter fundraising to $44.4 million. Additionally, the RNC said the quarter was its best off-cycle quarter for digital fundraising.

The RNC attributed its fundraising success, in part, to small-dollar donations, which made up 84 percent of contributions during March.

The news comes as Republican lawmakers have also reported raising record amounts of money during the first quarter of 2021. House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - All US adults can get vaccine; decision Friday on J&J vax Republicans who backed Trump impeachment see fundraising boost Freedom Caucus member condemns GOP group pushing 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions' MORE (R-Wyo.) brought in $1.5 million in the time period, a record for the congresswoman. Meanwhile, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE (R-Ga.) raked in over $3.2 million in the first quarter.

In the Senate, Sens. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyHillicon Valley: Apple approves Parler's return to App Store | White House scales back response to SolarWinds, Microsoft incidents | Pressure mounts on DHS over relationship with Clearview AI 15 Senate Republicans pledge to oppose lifting earmark ban Is the antidote to bad speech more speech or more regulation? MORE (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz15 Senate Republicans pledge to oppose lifting earmark ban 'Real Housewives of the GOP' — Wannabe reality show narcissists commandeer the party Is the antidote to bad speech more speech or more regulation? MORE (R-Texas) respectively raised $3 million and $5.3 million in the first quarter.

Democrats have also seen record fundraising numbers this year. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced last month that it brought in $18.4 million during the first two months of the year. The DNC has not yet reported its March fundraising totals.