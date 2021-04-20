Florida state lawmaker entering race to succeed Hastings

Florida state Rep. Bobby DuBose (D) announced Tuesday that he will be entering the race to succeed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings Alcee (Judge) Lamar HastingsJulia Letlow sworn in as House member after winning election to replace late husband Black lawmakers press Biden on agenda at White House meeting The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Tax March - Congress returns; infrastructure takes center stage MORE (D-Fla.).

Hastings died at the age of 84 earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

DuBose, who is in his fourth term in the state House, is just the latest official to enter what is looking like a crowded race to succeed Hastings.

ADVERTISEMENT

DuBose is the Democratic Party's co-leader in the state House. Term limits would prevent him from running for the state House again in 2022, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“I’ve shown that I can work on issues in tough climates. I’m able to pass legislation,” DuBose said, according to the Sentinel.

A date for the special election to replace Hastings, has not been set by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisDeSantis signs 'anti-riot bill' cracking down on 'public disorder' WHO panel comes out against requiring vaccination proof for travel Parade of 2024 GOP hopefuls court House conservatives MORE (R). In order for DuBose to qualify for the election, he will have to submit a resignation from his current office.

Florida's Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharie and former Palm Beach County Commissioner Priscilla Taylor are also running for the late congressman's seat.