Republicans raise $124 million in first quarter through WinRed

Republicans raised $124 million in the first quarter of 2021 through their online fundraising vehicle WinRed, the latest example of the high levels of fundraising reported by both parties early in the 2022 midterm cycle.

WinRed said the haul was 95 percent of what it processed in the first quarter of 2020, ahead of last year’s presidential race. The average contribution was for just under $38, and first-time donors contributed nearly $34 million.

The news comes as WinRed is looking to expand its reach and add more than 1,000 state and local campaigns. Of the money it raised, $8.8 million went to those state and local races.

The haul solidifies WinRed as a key tool for Republicans in their effort to match Democrats’ prowess among small-dollar, online donors.

Democrats launched their own online fundraising vehicle, ActBlue, in 2004, and it has emerged as a financial juggernaut for the party, processing $314 million in donations for 10,603 campaigns and groups during the first quarter of 2021. It has raised $8.6 billion for Democratic candidates and committees since 2004.

WinRed’s haul will come particularly in handy for Republicans as they fight to claw back control of both chambers of Congress. While they face a daunting Senate map, the GOP needs a net flip of just one seat to win back control of the upper chamber and a net flip of just five to retake the House majority.

The figure also comes after speculation earlier this year that Republicans would face difficulties raising money heading into the midterms because of the fallout of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Several private companies and donors threatened to withhold funds from lawmakers who voted to object to the Electoral College results of the presidential race, but groups like WinRed, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which all disburse funds to candidates, have not seen drop-offs in their first quarter hauls.