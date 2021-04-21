Yang gets key endorsement from former opponent in NYC mayor race

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang expands lead in NYC mayor race: poll Evelyn Yang pens children's book on sexual abuse, reveals she was sexually assaulted as a child Yang pitches plan to revive Broadway, live performances in New York MORE scored a key endorsement from a former opponent Wednesday in his quest to maintain his front-runner status in the race.

Yang’s campaign announced Wednesday that it’s winning the endorsement of Carlos Menchaca, a city councilman from Brooklyn and former mayoral contender himself.

Yang and Menchaca will appear together later Wednesday morning before rolling out their plan make it easier for immigrants in the city to send money to their families in their home countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to departing the race in March, Menchaca positioned himself as one of the most left-leaning candidates in the race, advocating for policies like creating identification cards for undocumented immigrants and defunding the police.

Polls have shown Yang leading the crowded Democratic field in the race to replace term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioNew York opens vaccination site underneath blue whale in Natural History Museum What the statistics show about police shootings and public safety US cities beef up security ahead of Chauvin verdict MORE (D). Yang shot to national prominence during his failed 2020 presidential campaign with proposals like a universal basic income that gained traction among a loyal online following.

Surveys have consistently shown Yang with the highest name recognition of any candidate, though he’s faced skepticism from the progressive flank of the party for his pro-business stances.

Yang has sought to downplay those concerns with endorsements from Menchaca and prominent progressives like Rep. Ritchie Torres and Queens Assemblyman Ron Kim.

“We share a lot of values that are rooted in bringing community voices to the table to shape policies,” Menchaca told The New York Times, which first reported on the endorsement, explaining that he found Yang’s universal basic income proposal appealing.

Yang added that he is “excited to have [Menchaca] on board on so many levels” and that “he has been fighting for marginalized communities for years.”

The mayoral primaries, which will use ranked-choice voting, will be held for both parties on June 22. Yang is running against about a dozen other Democrats in the party's primary, the winner of which will be the heavy favorite to take the Nov. 2 general election.