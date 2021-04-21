Andrew Giuliani to meet with Trump before potential New York gubernatorial campaign

Andrew Giuliani is set to meet with former President Trump Donald TrumpSt. Louis lawyer who pointed gun at Black Lives Matter protesters considering Senate run Chauvin found guilty as nation exhales US says Iran negotiations are 'positive' MORE next week in Florida as he mulls a gubernatorial bid in New York.

Giuliani, the son of former New York Mayor and close Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, is set to meet with the former president at his resort in Mar-a-Lago.

"I will be down there next week for a two- to three-day swing where we'll be meeting with donors, interviewing potential staff and speaking to the former president," Giuliani told CNN in an interview published Wednesday.

"From a self-interest standpoint, I want the president to be as involved as he wants to be, but I would still advise him to keep his powder dry and not make a decision on who to support until we get to the fall or next winter," he added.

The visit will make Giuliani the latest Republican to make the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to try to secure support from Trump, who remains wildly popular with the GOP electorate.

An endorsement from the former president would be key in the crowded gubernatorial primary, which is stocked with Republicans vying for the chance to take down a scandal-plagued Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) next year.

Among the candidates also running is Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), another close ally of the former president. Zeldin has already met with Trump and proved his fundraising prowess, raking in $1 million in the first 24 hours after he announced his campaign earlier this month.

Still, Giuliani is also closely ingratiated in Trump’s orbit and reportedly plans on hiring several of the former president’s associates should he launch a bid. He has already hired Jake Menges as his campaign manager after Menges helped launch Keep Florida Great, a Trump-aligned super PAC.

Spokespeople for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.