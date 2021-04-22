DNC taps veteran campaign hands for communications staff

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Thursday announced it was bringing on a slate of veteran campaign hands to beef up its communications staff heading into the 2022 midterm cycle.

Among the hires are Lucas Acosta, a former DNC staffer who will rejoin the group as its coalitions director and senior spokesperson, and Brooke Goren, a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee regional communications director who is coming aboard the DNC as states communications director.

Ammar Moussa, who worked on campaigns for Sens. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffThis week: Democrats move on DC statehood Warnock raises nearly M since January victory Wall Street spent .9B on campaigns, lobbying in 2020 election: study MORE (D-Ga.) and John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperHarris casts tiebreaking vote to advance Biden nominee The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP draws line on taxes; nation braces for Chauvin verdict The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - All US adults now eligible for COVID vaccines MORE (D-Colo.), is being hired as rapid response director, and Adonna Biel, who served as deputy press secretary for President Biden Joe BidenCornyn, Sinema to introduce bill aimed at addressing border surge Harris to travel to Northern Triangle region in June Biden expected to formally recognize Armenian Genocide: report MORE’s campaign in North Carolina, is being hired as deputy rapid response director.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to announce new additions to our team at the DNC,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Jaime HarrisonDNC chair: We have to 'battle the damage to the Democratic brand' Democrats bet on stimulus bill to boost them in 2022 The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law MORE. “These new staff hires are among the best our party has to offer and will bring diversity, experience and strength to the Democratic Party. They will help us to deliver our message to the American people and expand on our success in 2021, 2022, and beyond.”

“The DNC continues to recruit top talent to meet the moment,” added DNC Executive Director Sam Cornale. “Our success as a party will depend in no small measure on our ability to message to the American people.”

News of the hiring spree comes as the party gears up for a contentious midterm cycle in which control of both chambers of Congress will be up for grabs. Republicans need a net flip of five seats in the House and just one seat in the Senate to reclaim both chambers.

To protect its majorities, the Democratic Party is expected to rely heavily on a public relations blitz to tout Biden’s signing of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package into law.

The DNC started off the year strong, bringing in $48.2 million during the first quarter of the 2021, compared with $44.4 million for the Republican National Committee.