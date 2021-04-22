Senate Democrats' campaign arm taps Ossoff to chair environmental council

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) is tapping Sen. Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffThis week: Democrats move on DC statehood Warnock raises nearly M since January victory Wall Street spent .9B on campaigns, lobbying in 2020 election: study MORE (D-Ga.) to chair its Blue Green Council, which will work to build support in the energy and clean tech sector for Senate candidates.

The decision to tap Ossoff comes as Democrats push forward a sweeping infrastructure plan in Congress, which includes an array of clean energy measures.

“Clean energy investments mean good paying jobs to Michiganders, Georgians and all Americans. I'm excited that Jon will be leading our effort to maintain and grow a Democratic Majority that shares his commitment to tackling climate change, protecting our environment and creating American jobs" said DSCC Chairman Gary Peters Gary PetersHillicon Valley: Biden nominates former NSA deputy director to serve as cyber czar | Apple to send witness to Senate hearing after all | Biden pressed on semiconductor production amid shortage Bipartisan lawmakers signal support for Biden cybersecurity picks The Hill's Morning Report - Biden: Let's make a deal on infrastructure, taxes MORE (D-Mich.). “We have an important task ahead of us and I know Jon and the Blue Green Council will be key partners in 2022 in this fight.”

In his role atop the committee, which was founded in 2013, Ossoff will reach out to leaders in “business, science, and technological innovation” to build support for Democratic candidates as the party looks to defend its razor-thin majority.

“America can and must lead the world in clean energy production, scientific and technological innovation, and environmental sustainability,” said Ossoff. “At stake are American competitiveness, security, and health, and humanity’s capacity to flourish without destroying our habitat. The Blue Green Council will convene leaders in business and science to support this historic industrial and technological effort.”

Ossoff will likely work to tout Democrats’ efforts to push through new environmental initiatives in their $2.3 trillion infrastructure package.

Republicans say that the American Jobs Plan could cost jobs.

Democrats are currently fielding a $568 billion proposal from Republicans. The party has previously warned that they could try to muscle through their plan themselves if they deem the GOP package insufficient.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released this month found that 56 percent of registered voters approve of the plan from President Biden Joe BidenCornyn, Sinema to introduce bill aimed at addressing border surge Harris to travel to Northern Triangle region in June Biden expected to formally recognize Armenian Genocide: report MORE, but that figure drops to 51 percent among independents and just 18 percent among Republicans.

Ossoff is taking the helm of the council at a time when Democrats hold the narrowest Senate majority in years. The party controls the 50-50 upper chamber due only to Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, and a net flip of one seat for the GOP would hand Republicans control of the Senate.