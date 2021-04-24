Troy Carter wins race to fill Cedric Richmond's Louisiana House seat

Troy Carter, the minority leader of the Louisiana state Senate, won the race on Saturday to serve out the remainder of former Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric RichmondBiden and Harris call Floyd family after Chauvin verdict Julia Letlow sworn in as House member after winning election to replace late husband Congressional Black Caucus members post selfie celebrating first WH visit in four years MORE’s (D-La.) term in the House, defeating fellow Democratic state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson in a runoff election.

The Associated Press called the race for Carter at 9:31 p.m., CTD.

BREAKING: Democrat Troy Carter wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District. #APracecall at 9:31 p.m. CDT. #Election2021 #LAelection — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) April 25, 2021

Carter emerged as the top voter-getter in an all-party election in Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district last month, garnering about 36 percent of the vote but falling short of the 50 percent threshold needed to win the race outright.

Carter Peterson finished the all-party election in second place, with just shy of 23 percent of the vote. Another Democrat, Gary Chambers, narrowly trailed Carter Peterson with about 21 percent of the vote.

Since then, Carter and Carter Peterson have waged what has become a familiar battle in Democratic politics.

Carter staked out a more establishment-aligned lane in the race, scoring endorsements from the likes of Rep. Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnProgressives put Democrats on defense Bernie Sanders says he disagrees with Tlaib's call for 'no more police' Giffords group unveils gun violence memorial on National Mall MORE (D-S.C.) and Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs Waters on Chauvin guilty verdict: 'I'm not celebrating, I'm relieved' Lawmakers react to guilty verdict in Chauvin murder trial: 'Our work is far from done' MORE (D-N.Y.), while Carter Peterson courted progressives, winning the support of liberal stars like Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenBiden plan would nearly double capital gains tax for wealthy: report Top general concerned about Afghan forces after US troops leave Progressives divided over efforts to repeal SALT cap MORE (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez: Activists 'have deeply influenced' Democratic positions on climate Every day should be Earth Day Liberal advocacy group stirs debate, discomfort with primary challenges MORE (D-N.Y.).

Louisiana’s 2nd District, which encompasses almost all of New Orleans and stretches to Baton Rouge, was represented by Richmond from 2011 until this January when he stepped down to become the director of the White House’s Office of Public Engagement under President Biden Joe Biden7 deputies placed on leave after North Carolina shooting Overnight Defense: Pentagon panel recommends major change in prosecuting military sexual assault | Reinforcements provide cover for Afghanistan withdrawal | Biden pick would be Pentagon's highest-ranking openly trans official Biden's 'trickle-up' economics is just what America needs MORE.

Despite Richmond’s resignation, party control of his seat was never in doubt. Biden carried the district in 2020 by a more-than-50-point margin, while Richmond won reelection by a nearly 49-point margin.

Republican Claston Bernard finished fourth in the March all-party election for Richmond’s seat with just under 10 percent of the vote.