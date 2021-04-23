Demings mulling statewide Florida run in 2022

Florida Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsDemings asked about Senate run after sparring with Jordan on police funding The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs Jim Jordan, Val Demings get in shouting match about police during hearing MORE (D) said Friday she’s mulling a bid next year against either Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioTim Scott to deliver GOP response to Biden's speech to Congress GOP sees immigration as path to regain power Bipartisan group of senators holds immigration talks amid border surge MORE (R) or Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida Supreme Court rules against effort to legalize recreational marijuana If Trump runs again, will he be coronated or primaried? DeSantis suggests Chauvin jury may have been 'scared of what a mob' would do MORE (R).

“I am strongly considering a statewide race and grateful for the countless messages of support and encouragement that I have received from people in every part of Florida,” Demings said in a statement to The Hill.

Should Demings run for either office, she would hand Democrats a high-profile candidate in a key swing state that has leaned toward Republicans in recent cycles.

A former Orlando police chief who was elected in 2016 to her central Florida district, Demings saw her profile skyrocket when she was tapped to be a House impeachment manager for former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump: LeBron James's 'racist rants' are divisive, nasty North Carolina man accused of fraudulently obtaining .5M in PPP loans Biden announces picks to lead oceans, lands agencies MORE’s first impeachment trial. She was later considered to be President Biden Joe BidenBiden announces picks to lead oceans, lands agencies Overnight Defense: Top general concerned about Afghan forces after US troops leave | Pentagon chief: Climate crisis 'existential' threat to US national security | Army conducts review after 4 Black soldiers harassed at Virginia IHOP Feds expect to charge scores more in connection to Capitol riot MORE’s running mate in 2020, though he ultimately tapped now-Vice President Harris.

Still, she or any Democrat would likely face an uphill battle in unseating either Rubio or DeSantis in the Sunshine State, where Republicans had broad successes winning statewide races in 2018 and 2020.

Neither Rubio nor DeSantis are electoral slouches.

Rubio, who was first elected in 2010, has won both of his terms by comfortable margins and has performed well with Hispanic voters in southern Florida, a vote Democrats need to win big to try to offset big GOP margins in other, more conservative parts of the state.

And DeSantis, who won the governor’s mansion in 2018 with Trump’s endorsement, has garnered plaudits from across the Republican Party for his handling of the coronavirus and reluctance to impose stringent restrictions on Floridians.

Democrats speculate that Demings could still put up a tough fight against either Rubio or DeSantis next year given her résumé. As a Black woman, she could appeal to a key part of the Democratic Party’s base, and her past as a top law enforcement official could help protect her from GOP claims that Democrats fail to properly support police.

Earlier this week, she got into a shouting match with Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanTraditional media yawns as Maxine Waters gets pass on inciteful rhetoric Demings asked about Senate run after sparring with Jordan on police funding The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs MORE (R-Ohio) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on hate crime legislation when he tried to propose an amendment that would prevent police agencies from being defunded. The law does not involve taking funds away from police departments.

"I served as a law enforcement officer for 27 years. It is a tough job and good police officers deserve your support," Demings said. "You know, it’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support the police when it is politically convenient to do so. Law enforcement risk their lives everyday. They deserve better."

Nevertheless, Florida, while still a swing state, has become increasingly friendly to Republicans in past cycles, leaving Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried as the lone Democrat to hold statewide office there.

Trump won Florida by more than 3 points last year, a relatively wide margin in a state infamous for its narrow ones.

DeSantis won the governor’s race in a tight contest in 2018, and Sen. Rick Scott (R) flipped a Senate seat that same year.

Trump and Rubio also won statewide in 2016.

Among the other Democrats considering runs against Rubio are Rep. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyTrump hands Rubio coveted reelection endorsement in Florida Blue Dogs push House leadership to allow more member input Don't cut or condition US military aid to Israel MORE, while Fried and Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP draws line on taxes; nation braces for Chauvin verdict The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - All US adults now eligible for COVID vaccines The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - All US adults can get vaccine; decision Friday on J&J vax MORE (D), a former governor, are mulling runs against DeSantis.

Politico first reported that Demings is considering a statewide campaign.