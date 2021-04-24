DeSantis to speak in Pennsylvania, fueling 2024 speculation: report

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisDemings mulling statewide Florida run in 2022 Pompeo fuels 2024 speculation under shadow of Trump Florida Supreme Court rules against effort to legalize recreational marijuana MORE (R) will speak to a local Pennsylvania Republican Party next month, fueling further speculation that he’s laying the groundwork for a presidential run in 2024.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that DeSantis will speak before the Allegheny County Republican Party on May 20.

Spokespeople for DeSantis and the Allegheny GOP did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSantis is broadly viewed as a rising star in the GOP as he draws plaudits from across the conservative spectrum over his handling of the coronavirus. The Florida lawmaker has broadly been reluctant to impose strict restrictions on Floridians and shutter businesses.

While DeSantis is viewed as one of several Republicans eyeing a 2024 bid, polls have shown that he is in a strong position should former President Trump Donald TrumpOn The Money: Manchin floats breaking up Biden's infrastructure proposal | New home sales jump more than 20 percent in March What obstruction to Biden's climate initiative will look like Hillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube execs to testify at Senate hearing on algorithms | Five big players to watch in Big Tech's antitrust fight MORE not make a comeback bid.

A poll by GOP pollster Tony Fabrizio, who polled for Trump’s 2020 campaign, showed last month that DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePompeo fuels 2024 speculation under shadow of Trump If Trump runs again, will he be coronated or primaried? Hispanic Caucus energized by first Biden meeting MORE are the two front-runners in a new poll of potential 2024 Republican candidates that does not include Trump.

Pennsylvania is expected to be a top battleground both in 2022 and 2024. The state is likely to see among the most competitive Senate and gubernatorial races next year, and the Keystone State will be hotly contested after Trump won in 2016 by a slim margin and President Biden Joe Biden7 deputies placed on leave after North Carolina shooting Overnight Defense: Pentagon panel recommends major change in prosecuting military sexual assault | Reinforcements provide cover for Afghanistan withdrawal | Biden pick would be Pentagon's highest-ranking openly trans official Biden's 'trickle-up' economics is just what America needs MORE narrowly won it back last year.