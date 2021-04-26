136 Republicans get Fs in accountability rankings from anti-Trump GOP group

More than 100 Republicans in the House and Senate get failing grades in rankings released by a group of Republican critics of former President Trump Donald TrumpEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 Joe Cunningham to enter race for South Carolina governor US has started preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan, top general says MORE.

The Republican Accountability Project (RAP), formerly Republican Voters Against Trump, launched a new online scorecard for members of Congress. It takes into account how much of the president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results individual members bought into, as well as whether they supported Trump's impeachment after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Among the Republicans getting F grades are Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzHillicon Valley: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube execs to testify at Senate hearing on algorithms | Five big players to watch in Big Tech's antitrust fight Five big players to watch in Big Tech's antitrust fight Every day should be Earth Day MORE (Texas), Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyPompeo fuels 2024 speculation under shadow of Trump The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP makes infrastructure play; Senate passes Asian hate crimes bill Five big players to watch in Big Tech's antitrust fight MORE (Mo.) and Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisSenate confirms SEC chief Gensler to full five-year term 15 Senate Republicans pledge to oppose lifting earmark ban On The Money: Senate confirms Gensler to lead SEC | Senate GOP to face off over earmarks next week | Top Republican on House tax panel to retire MORE (Wyo.), and Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzFeds probing whether Bahamas trip was part of effort to influence Gaetz: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs House rejects GOP resolution to censure Waters MORE (Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE (Ga.), Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertDemocrats warn Waters censure move opens floodgates Clyburn fined K for metal detector violation Conservative House members call on Senate to oppose ATF nominee MORE (Texas), Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel JordanDemings mulling statewide Florida run in 2022 Traditional media yawns as Maxine Waters gets pass on inciteful rhetoric Demings asked about Senate run after sparring with Jordan on police funding MORE (Ohio) and Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarHouse rejects GOP resolution to censure Waters Cheney on Trump going to GOP retreat in Florida: 'I haven't invited him' Scalise confident Marjorie Taylor Greene won't launch 'America First Caucus' MORE (Ariz.).

You can see all of the rankings here.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 Sunday shows - Biden's first 100 days, police reform dominate GOP House leader says Biden's first 100 days were 'bait and switch' MORE (Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph Scalise'Fox News Sunday' to mark 25 years on air Five takeaways from Biden's climate summit Allow a vote on the 'Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act' MORE (La.) both got Fs as well.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Republicans' deep dive into nativism Corporations can – and must – fight for voting rights Ron Johnson questions 'big push' to vaccinate 'everybody' MORE (Ky.) gets a C minus, while Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP makes infrastructure play; Senate passes Asian hate crimes bill Female Republicans 'horrified' by male GOP lawmaker's description of Cheney: report Cheney on Trump going to GOP retreat in Florida: 'I haven't invited him' MORE (Wyo.), who voted to impeach Trump for inciting a mob to attack the Capitol, received an A.

Overall, 136 Republicans in the House and Senate received grades of F from the group.

"Our Capitol was attacked by a mob that believed that the 2020 election was being stolen. They were encouraged by the lies and actions of President Trump and many Republican members of Congress. In the name of accountability, it’s vitally important we remember which Congressional Republicans stood with democracy and the Constitution, and which did not," reads the website.

"The attackers were directly incited by Trump and the overwhelming majority of Republicans in Congress who had been falsely claiming, for months—and in the immediate moments before the attack—that the election had been stolen from Trump," it continues. "This was the lie that motivated the attack on the Capitol. We cannot allow it to persist. It erodes Americans’ faith in the integrity of our electoral system."

Most GOP members of Congress scored a B- or below on the report card due to the small number that ended up supporting the former president's impeachment, thought that number does include some prominent Republicans including Cheney and Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySenate GOP crafts outlines for infrastructure counter proposal Bottom line Calls grow for national paid family leave amid pandemic MORE (R-La.), who like Cheney received an A.

Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyChipotle says raising minimum wage would mean 'manageable' menu price hike GOP senator introduces bill to make DC part of Maryland McDaniel told RNC officials she has considered bid for Michigan governor MORE (R-Utah) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Republicans' deep dive into nativism Manchin says he would endorse GOP Sen. Murkowski in reelection bid Hawley votes against anti-Asian hate crime bill MORE (R-Maine) also got As.

Republicans who assisted or spoke favorably about the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election have been the subject of sustained criticism since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which left 5 dead and dozens of police officers injured.

Some media networks and cable news hosts have also faced criticism for conducting interviews with Republicans who sought to cast doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election or signed on to the efforts to block the certification of the Electoral College results, with critics arguing that such lawmakers are not being held to account or questioned about their actions in the weeks leading up to the violence.