House Democrats hit Republicans on mobile billboard at GOP retreat

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) hit House Republicans gathering in Orlando, Fla., for their annual legislative retreat on Monday, launching a mobile billboard targeting a number of GOP members.

The billboard accuses House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 Sunday shows - Biden's first 100 days, police reform dominate GOP House leader says Biden's first 100 days were 'bait and switch' MORE (R-Calif.) and National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) Chairman Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 Republicans race for distance from 'America First Caucus' Democrats debate timing and wisdom of reparations vote MORE (R-Minn.) of clinging to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE (R-Ga.) amid resurfaced remarks in which she voiced her support for various conspiracy theories.

Additionally, the billboard criticizes Reps. Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph Scalise'Fox News Sunday' to mark 25 years on air Five takeaways from Biden's climate summit Allow a vote on the 'Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act' MORE (R-La.) and Lauren Boebert Lauren BoebertConservative House members call on Senate to oppose ATF nominee The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs House rejects GOP resolution to censure Waters MORE (R-Colo.) for what it calls divisive rhetoric, along with hitting Rep. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzFeds probing whether Bahamas trip was part of effort to influence Gaetz: report The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs House rejects GOP resolution to censure Waters MORE (R-Fla.) over sex trafficking allegations against him.

The billboard also targets nine Republicans who voted against the American Rescue Plan in districts carried by President Biden Joe BidenEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 West Virginia to offer coronavirus vaccines to attendees of state basketball tournament US has started preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan, top general says MORE in 2020.

"Instead of governing, Republicans in Congress choose to cling to people like GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene who sought to form a white supremacist caucus and called Americans calling for police reform ‘domestic terrorists,'' DCCC spokesman Christ Taylor said in a statement to The Hill.

The NRCC fired back in their own statement, accusing the DCCC of never missing a chance "to light money on fire."

"Voters want nothing to do with Democrats’ toxic socialist agenda that will raise taxes, defund the police and open our borders," NRCCC spokesman Michael McAdams said.

The latest push by Democrats in Orlando comes as both committees have kick-started their campaign efforts over a year out from the 2022 midterm elections.

On Monday, the NRCC launched a new set of ads targeting vulnerable Democrats including Reps. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneRepublicans take victory lap after Iowa Democrat drops challenge GOP hammers Democrats over Iowa Democrat's election challenge Democrats urge IRS to help unemployment recipients use tax break MORE (D-Iowa), Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James Kind House Republicans pressuring Democrats to return donations from Ocasio-Cortez Race debate grips Congress Biden's gun control push poses danger for midterms MORE (D-Wis.), Chris PappasChristopher (Chris) Charles PappasHouse votes to extend ban on fentanyl-like substances House Republicans pressuring Democrats to return donations from Ocasio-Cortez Pappas fends off challenge from ex-Trump official in NH MORE (D-N.H.), Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP draws line on taxes; nation braces for Chauvin verdict Supreme Court rejects case challenging Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot deadline Six ways to visualize a divided America MORE (D-Pa.) and Jared Golden (D-Me.).

Both committees had successful first quarter fundraising periods, with the NRCC raking in $33.7 million in the first quarter and the DCCC garnering $34.1 million.