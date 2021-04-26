Former Rep. Doug Collins won't enter Georgia Senate race

Former Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsKemp faces uphill battle overcoming Trump's rage Collins hits Warnock after All-Star Game pulled: 'Thanks for nothing' High anxiety over Trump in Georgia GOP MORE (R-Ga.) said Monday that he won't be running for any office this election cycle, ending speculation that he could mount another Senate bid after falling short in 2020.

Collins likely would have been the most prominent Republican to challenge Sen. Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockBiden traveling to Georgia to mark 100 days in office Senate locks in hate crimes deal, setting up Thursday passage Kemp faces uphill battle overcoming Trump's rage MORE (D-Ga.) had he chosen to run in the 2022 midterm cycle.

"I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle," Collins said in a statement posted to social media.

But Collins indicated he doesn't plan to leave politics altogether at this point.

"For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever. I do plan on staying involved in shaping our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and the Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia," Collins said.

I’m announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle. Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IruVtnjZl7 — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 26, 2021

Collins fell short in his Senate campaign last year, coming in third place in the all-party primary behind Warnock and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerLoeffler group targets Democrats with billboards around baseball stadium Warnock raises nearly M since January victory A proposal to tackle congressional inside trading: Invest in the US MORE (R-Ga.). Warnock went on to defeat Loeffler in one of two runoff elections that put both of Georgia's Senate seats in Democratic hands.

Before running for Senate, Collins served as the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee during former President Trump Donald TrumpEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 Joe Cunningham to enter race for South Carolina governor US has started preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan, top general says MORE's first impeachment.

Georgia, a traditionally red state that went blue in 2020 for the first time in decades, is a focus for Republicans heading into 2022.

One poll conducted last month found that Collins had the most support for a Senate campaign among three potential rivals. Collins polled at 35 percent, over former NFL and University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker's 27 percent, Loeffler's 22 percent and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE's (R-Ga.) 7 percent.

Warnock will be up for reelection again next year in a closely-watched race that will likely determine which party controls what's currently an evenly divided Senate.

Trump also floated Collins as a potential GOP challenger against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempTrump revives feud with Arizona's Ducey over 2020 vote count Abrams goes viral for response to GOP senator's question on Georgia law The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs MORE in December.

Trump repeatedly pressured Kemp and other Georgia GOP officials to challenge the election results in the state, which President Biden Joe BidenEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 West Virginia to offer coronavirus vaccines to attendees of state basketball tournament US has started preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan, top general says MORE won. Biden was the first Democratic presidential nominee to win Georgia in 28 years.

Updated at 11 a.m.