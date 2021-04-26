Trump endorses Susan Wright in Texas special election

Former President Trump Donald TrumpEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 Joe Cunningham to enter race for South Carolina governor US has started preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan, top general says MORE on Monday endorsed candidate Susan Wright in the crowded GOP primary for a special House race in Texas's 6th Congressional District.

"Susan Wright will be a terrific Congresswoman (TX-06) for the Great State of Texas. She is the wife of the late Congressman Ron Wright Ron WrightThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - After historic verdict, Chauvin led away in handcuffs Cruz opposed to state lawmaker's bid to replace Wright in Congress Julia Letlow sworn in as House member after winning election to replace late husband MORE, who has always been supportive of our America First Policies,” Trump said in a statement. "Susan will be strong on the Border, Crime, Pro-Life, our brave Military and Vets, and will ALWAYS protect your Second Amendment. Early voting is NOW underway—and the Special Election takes place on Saturday, May 1st. Get out and VOTE! Susan has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright (R), whose death in early February triggered the special election, expressed gratitude for the endorsement shortly after Trump's statement was released.

“I'm truly honored to be endorsed by President Trump, and I'm so proud to be the only candidate in this race President Trump trusts to be his ally in our fight to Make America Great Again,” Wright said.

Trump endorses Susan Wright in the crowded TX-6 special election primary where several Republicans have been eagerly courting his voters. pic.twitter.com/0TeYJ3Uowj — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) April 26, 2021

Eleven Republicans and 10 Democrats are competing in the special election, which will take place on May 1.

Though the district has traditionally been has been a Republican stronghold, it has trended blue in recent years as the area has become more suburbanized.

The late Wright won his district against his Democratic opponent by 9 points in the 2020 election.