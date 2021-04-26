California to lose House seat for first time in state's history

California is set to lose one congressional seat as a result of slow population growth for the first time in the state's 170-year history.

Experts have attributed the loss, in part, to migration out of the state and a drop in the state's fertility rate.

Despite losing a House seat, California remains the most populous state. The state's population has grown by 2.3 million since the 2010 census, according to the Census Bureau.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden State joins New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Michigan in each losing a House seat, according to the Census Bureau. Meanwhile, Texas will gain two seats, while Florida, Montana, Colorado, North Carolina and Oregon each gain one seat.

States will receive more data on their populations through September. But Monday's findings will help states get a head start on working to redraw their districts before the 2022 midterm elections.

Republicans are likely to benefit from the results out of the Census Bureau, with the political power center of the country shifting away from Democratic strongholds to Republican strongholds.

While Republicans will control redistricting in states like Texas, Florida and North Carolina, Democrats will have control in Oregon. However, in Democratic-controlled California, Virginia and Colorado, independent commissions will be in charge of redrawing the maps.

Overall, the U.S. population grew to 331.5 million residents as of April 1, 2020, marking a 7.1 increase since 2010.