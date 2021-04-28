Budd to run for Senate in NC

Rep. Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddBudd to run for Senate in NC GOP senator introduces bill to make DC part of Maryland Lara Trump is wild card in North Carolina Senate race MORE (N.C.) is the latest Republican to enter the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrFormer North Carolina chief justice launches Senate campaign The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden convenes world leaders for Earth Day Lara Trump is wild card in North Carolina Senate race MORE (R) in an increasingly crowded Republican primary that could determine which party controls the next United States Senate.

In a video released Wednesday morning, Budd cast himself as an ally of former President Donald Trump Donald TrumpFormer NY attorney general Schneiderman loses law license for a year over abuse 'Biden boom' extends to stock market surge in first 100 days OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Haaland reverses Trump effort on tribal land | Senate confirms Janet McCabe as deputy EPA chief | Study finds quick action on methane could significantly cut into global warming MORE and against the Democratic agenda in Washington.

“I’m a political outsider who can’t be bought by the swamp, and I don’t give a rip about their Washington games,” said Budd, who first won a seat in Congress in 2016. “I’ve shoveled a lot of manure on my family’s farm, and it’s not the dirtiest job I’ve ever had, now that I’ve been to Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Budd’s video shows clips of praise from various Trump rallies in recent years, echoing other Republican Senate candidates who have sought to tie themselves to a defeated former president who remains broadly popular among the Republican primary electorate.

Budd’s campaign will be guided by Jonathan Felts and Michael Luethy, two North Carolina political strategists with decades of experience between them.

Budd won office in 2016 with the help of the Club for Growth, which spent almost $300,000 to help him through another crowded primary electorate. A member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Budd is likely to position himself to the right of former Gov. Pat McCrory (R), who entered the race last month.

Budd and McCrory also face former Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerBudd to run for Senate in NC Former North Carolina chief justice launches Senate campaign Lara Trump is wild card in North Carolina Senate race MORE (R), who entered the race late last year. Lara Trump Lara TrumpBudd to run for Senate in NC Former North Carolina chief justice launches Senate campaign The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden convenes world leaders for Earth Day MORE, the former president’s daughter in law, is also said to be exploring the race.

The winner will face the victor of an equally crowded Democratic primary field that grew on Tuesday when former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley (D) entered the race. Beasley will face state Sen. Jeff Jackson (D), former state Sen. Erica Smith (D) and a handful of lesser known candidates who have already said they will run.