Randy Quaid 'seriously considering' run for California governor

Actor Randy Quaid said he is “seriously considering” running for California governor the day after the state announced that the recall effort aimed at ousting Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomGavin Newsom faces his greatest political test in the recall election Schwarzenegger says Jenner has chance at governorship The Hill's Morning Report - Census winners and losers; House GOP huddles MORE (D) has enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Quaid wrote, "The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state.”

I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 27, 2021

The city of Bell, Calif., faced a lengthy scandal a decade ago over the misappropriation of public funds.

On Monday, the California secretary of state’s office announced that 1,626,042 valid signatures had been collected in support of Newsom’s recall effort, exceeding the 1,495,709 required.

The number of valid signatures is expected to increase, as counties have until April 29 to confirm the authenticity of the remaining signatures.

Quaid, a staunch supporter of former President Trump Donald TrumpTulane adds Hunter Biden as guest speaker on media polarization Trump discussing resumption of MAGA rallies: report Biden's unavoidable foreign policy crisis MORE, made headlines in November when he joined a number of Trump allies in amplifying his unfounded claims of election fraud.

At one point, Trump retweeted a video that featured Quaid reciting one of the then-president’s tweets criticizing Fox News, with the caption, “TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME.”

TIME TO MAKE OAN & NEWSMAX RICH. FOX IS DEAD TO ME! pic.twitter.com/IhnDXCJ7a7 — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) November 13, 2020

According to ABC 7, Quaid was arrested in 2009 and accused of using an invalid credit card at a Santa Barbara hotel.

If he ultimately decides to launch a bid for the governorship, he will be entering an already crowded field.

Last week, Olympic gold medalist and reality television star Caitlyn Jenner announced that she will run in the recall election against Newsom.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin FaulconerKevin FaulconerCaitlyn Jenner officially announces challenge to Newsom in California recall Federal stimulus boosts Newsom ahead of recall Post-COVID equity must include closing racial gaps in housing MORE (R) rolled out his candidacy for the governorship in February.

According to NBC News, at least nine people have already announced bids, and many more are expected.