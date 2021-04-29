Kris Kobach files paperwork to run for Kansas AG

Republican Kris Kobach has filed paperwork to run to be Kansas attorney general, thrusting him back into the state’s politics after failed campaigns for governor and Senate.

Kobach, who served as Kansas secretary of state from 2011-2019, is a deeply controversial GOP figure.

An immigration hard-liner, he staunchly aligned himself with former President Trump Donald TrumpThey like him, they really like him: Biden and the youth vote Cheney preparing for 'challenging' primary battle Trump knocks Biden over time spent discussing border during speech to Congress MORE and worked on a panel Trump created to investigate election malfeasance from the 2016 race. That committee was disbanded after finding no evidence of widespread fraud.

Kobach ran for governor of Kansas in 2018, losing to Democrat Laura Kelly in an upset in the staunchly conservative state. He then ran for Senate in 2020 but lost in the GOP primary to now-Sen. Roger Marshall Roger W. MarshallKansas senator blames misinformation, bureaucrats for vaccine hesitancy Overnight Health Care: CDC says it is safe for vaccinated people to unmask outdoors | White House: No decision yet on vaccine patent waiver | GOP doctors in Congress release video urging people to get vaccinated GOP doctors in Congress release video urging people to get vaccinated MORE.

Kobach’s 2022 filing listed Ford County GOP Chair Laura Tawater as his treasurer. Tawater reportedly attended the Jan. 6 rally in Washington that preceded the pro-Trump insurrection on Capitol Hill.

Should he ultimately run, Kobach would be looking to replace Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who has launched a bid to challenge Kelly next year.