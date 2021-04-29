Sanders to rally with potential Senate candidate Booker in Kentucky

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThey like him, they really like him: Biden and the youth vote Democrats face big headaches on Biden's T spending plan Five takeaways from Biden's address to Congress MORE (I-Vt.) is headed to Kentucky, where he will rally with Charles Booker, a potential candidate for the Senate in the state.

A flyer posted on Twitter by the former presidential candidate indicated that the two would speak at an event Sunday at Louisville's PARC Plaza, dubbed a "rally for Kentucky's working class."

"Working families are right now living in more desperation than at any time since the Great Depression," Sanders tweeted.

"See you soon, Senator," Booker relied in his own tweet.

Booker, 37, is a former Kentucky state representative who previously ran unsuccessfully in the Democratic Senate primary against Amy McGrath last year, where he lost only narrowly despite McGrath's major fundraising advantage and support from national Democrats.

McGrath went on to lose handily in the November general election against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCheney preparing for 'challenging' primary battle Biden thanks McConnell for honoring Beau Biden The Hill's Morning Report - Biden to country: 'Turning peril into possibility' MORE (R).

Booker announced an exploratory committee earlier this month with the intent of considering a run against Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulFeehery: Corporate America hurts itself when it stops participating in the political system Rand Paul on the first 100 days: 'It's Biden's way or the highway' Sunday shows preview: Advocates, lawmakers push for police reform after Chauvin verdict, Ma'Khia Bryant's death MORE (R-Ky.), who is up for reelection next year, saying at the time, "We will transform Kentucky. And Rand Paul? You know it too."

They say change isn’t possible in a place like Kentucky.



Well, we already proved them wrong. We showed them what’s possible in Kentucky. In 2022, we can shock the world.



That’s why I’m exploring a run for U.S. Senate.



Join us: https://t.co/PHdndrl972 pic.twitter.com/VnRc521QS2 — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) April 12, 2021

Aligned firmly with the Democratic Party's progressive wing, Booker's 2020 campaign included support for the Green New Deal, "Medicare for all" and criminal justice reform.