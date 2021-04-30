Gaetz, Greene combine forces to rally Trump supporters

Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzMystery Florida Senate candidate was planning move to Sweden Britney Spears to discuss conservatorship in court Liz Cheney says McConnell, McCarthy are heads of GOP MORE (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE (R-Ga.), two of the most conservative members of the House, are joining forces.

The pair filed paperwork with the Federal Election Committee (FEC) on Friday for a joint fundraising committee dubbed Put America First, a move that will allow them to combine their star power on the far right and take in larger checks from donors.

Gaetz and Greene are also set to kick off an “America First Tour” on May 7 with a rally at The Villages, a massive retirement community in Florida that is a crucial stop for any Republican hoping to make a name for themselves statewide.

In a recent press release, Gaetz’s campaign described his tour with Greene as an effort to “rally the 74 million Americans that voted for President Trump Donald TrumpWashington's split with Turkey widens — but it is up to Turkey to heal the rift Tomorrow's special election in Texas is the Democrats' best House hope in 2021 Giuliani to Tucker Carlson: 'No justification' for FBI raid MORE in the last election and highlight the destructive failings of the radical left and their puppet in the White House, Joe Biden Joe BidenAmericans for Prosperity launches campaign targeting six Democrats to keep filibuster Washington's split with Turkey widens — but it is up to Turkey to heal the rift Incomes, consumer spending soared in March as stimulus bill boosted recovering economy MORE.”

“There are millions of Americans who need to know they still have advocates in Washington, D.C., and the America First movement is consistently growing and fighting,” Gaetz said in a statement.

The budding partnership between Gaetz and Greene is a likely one. Both have developed reputations as some of Trump’s most ardent allies in Congress and have been willing participants in the former president’s efforts to discredit the results of the 2020 election.

The two GOP representatives have also found themselves at the center of controversies in recent months.

Greene, a first-term member who was elected to represent Georgia’s deep-red 14th Congressional District in November, was stripped of her committee assignments earlier this year for repeatedly advancing conspiracy theories, as well as for past social media activity suggesting violence against prominent Democrats.

Gaetz, meanwhile, is the subject of a federal sex crimes investigation tied to disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg. Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

Still, Gaetz and Greene hold sway among some of the most conservative voters, who see them as loyal allies of Trump.