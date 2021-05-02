DNC raises $15.4 million online in Biden's first 100 days

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised $15.4 million in online donations during President Biden Joe BidenFires, smoke, floods, droughts, storms, heat: America needs a climate resilience strategy Sen. Susan Collins pushes back 28 percent corporate tax rate, saying jobs would be lost Biden economic adviser frames infrastructure plan as necessary investment MORE’s first 100 days, a sign that the party’s fundraising effort is not losing steam in the post-Trump era.

The DNC raised more money in Biden's first 100 days than it did during comparable periods in former President Obama's and Trump's terms, a committee spokesperson told The Hill. The committee raked in $427,000 in the first 100 days of Obama’s first term, and $4.7 million in the same time frame in 2016.

Axios first reported on the DNC’s fundraising numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DNC also saw a 60 percent increase in the number of donors who contributed in the first 100 days of the Biden administration compared to four years ago, which a senior spokesperson said is “further demonstrating strong enthusiasm for President Biden.”

The DNC said the average donation in the first 100 days was $23.

One of the DNC’s top 10 fundraising days was last week, when Biden delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress, the organization said.

The party brought in six times as much money online between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. Eastern time than it did the night before. The night brought in donations from all 50 states, according to the DNC.

A senior DNC spokesperson said that “organic online contributions were up over 700% from the previous day before the speech.”

Additionally, the party said it saw an increase in donations when Biden held a campaign rally in Georgia to celebrate his first 100 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news of the DNC’s fundraising numbers comes nearly one month after the party beefed up its finance team, hiring a slate of experienced staffers to help support the committee as it heads into the 2022 midterm cycle.

Last month, the Republican National Committee announced that it raised nearly $17.8 million in March, bringing its first-quarter fundraising haul to $44.4 million.

The party said it was its best off-cycle quarter for digital fundraising, and its third-best March total ever.