Michael Flynn flubs words to Pledge of Allegiance at pro-Trump rally

Former President Trump Donald TrumpFacebook Oversight Board to rule on Trump ban Wednesday Rubio keeping door open on White House bid Lincoln Project taunts Trump, saying he lost to 'swamp,' McConnell MORE's ex-national security adviser, Michael Flynn, flubbed the words to the Pledge of Allegiance as he attempted to lead a crowd in the pledge during a rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

Speaking at a Bikers for Trump rally in support of Lin Wood, a pro-Trump attorney running for chairman of South Carolina's Republican Party, Flynn began the pledge while speaking into a microphone, only to cut himself off mid-word after he realized that he had skipped a verse.

"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. Indiv-" Flynn is heard saying in video of the event, apparently forgetting the line beginning with "and to the Republic, for which it stands."

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Flynn this afternoon was called up to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at Lin Wood’s rally AND HE FORGOT THE WORDS!!! What kind of “Patriot” General doesn’t know the Pledge! pic.twitter.com/1jNQFxdsL8 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 2, 2021

Only moments earlier, Flynn could be heard instructing the crowd to listen to "every word" of the pledge as he recited it.

Woods's high-profile bid for the chairmanship of South Carolina's Republican Party has upended the race for the position. Wood is battling current Chairman Drew McKissick, who has refused to demand an audit of the 2020 election results in states where Trump narrowly lost to President Biden Joe Biden1.6 million US air passengers fly in a day for first time since last March Biden administration eyeing long-term increase in food stamps: report Conspiracy against the poor MORE, including Georgia.

The attorney, who has been one of the most prolific spreaders of conspiracies regarding the 2020 election results, has also called for other top South Carolina Republicans including Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamPolice reform talks ramp up amid pressure from Biden, families Victims' relatives hold Capitol Hill meetings to push police reform Here are the three Republicans who voted to undo Trump's methane rule MORE (R) to be replaced due to their own unwillingness to support the former president's false claims of widespread election fraud.